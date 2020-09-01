Rainwater Harvesting Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Product, End-User, and Geography

Rainwater Harvesting Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period 2019 to 2026.

Rainwater harvesting market is a simple technology that has been used for thousands of years for storing water throughout the year. Rainwater harvesting is the process of collection and amplification of natural filtration of rainwater. It is collected from land surfaces or rooftops and in many ways to redirected it into deep pit by artificial methods. This water is then treated and made suitable for drinking and irrigation purposes. Rainwater harvesting is an old technique and also an initiative to overcome the shortage of water with the help of modern equipment.

The rainwater harvesting market will experience moderate growth during the forecast period and will be positively affected by the growing water scarcity, Climate change and depleting groundwater resources have also laid great stress on the accessibility of water resources. All these factors are likely to boost the demand for rainwater harvesting throughout the globe.

Rainwater harvesting is an affordable solution to overcome such water stress as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. The presence of such an alternative water source will reduce the use of fresh water from the surface and groundwater sources.

Rainwater harvesting market is majorly segmented into type, product, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, there are two types of rainwater harvesting market, roof-based and land-based. The land-based rainwater harvesting type includes water that is saved in ponds, reservoirs, and underground tanks. Roof-based rainwater harvesting system comprises roof catchments, guttering, storage tank, pivot joints, and others. However, compared to land-based water, roof-based rainwater is clean.

Based on end-user, the rainwater harvesting market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. The commercial end-user segment is highly lucrative and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period followed by residential end-user segment.

In terms of Region, North America is a major regional market for rainwater harvesting and is expected to maintain dominance over the next few years. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a rapid growth in the market owing to the high adoption of rainwater harvesting system as a resource-saving system in various commercial and industrial sectors.

Some of the key prominent market players in the rainwater harvesting market are Enviro Engineers, Adept Water Technologies, Barr Plastics, Caldwell Tanks, Davey Water Products, Ecozi, Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems, Global Environmental Management Services, Harvest H2O, Interpump, Jenhill Construction Materials, Kershaw Group.

Market Scope of the Rainwater Harvesting Market:

Rainwater Harvesting Market, by Type

• Roof-based

• Land-based

Rainwater Harvesting Market, by Product

• Tanks

• Accessories

• Service

Rainwater Harvesting Market, by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Agriculture

Key Players operating in the Rainwater Harvesting Market:

• Enviro Engineers

• Adept Water Technologies

• Barr Plastics

• Caldwell Tanks

• Davey Water Products

• Ecozi

• Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems

• Global Environmental Management Services

• Harvest H2O

• Interpump

• Jenhill Construction Materials

• Kershaw Group

• Lakota Water

• M2 Water Solutions

• Natural Systems International

• Oasis Water Harvesting

• Pacific Aquascape

• Raincatcher Products & Services

• Sage Water Solutions

• Tigerflow Systems

• UV Pure Technologies

• Storm Water

• Kingspan Environmental

• Rainharvest

• Watts Water Technologies

• WISY AG

