Recloser and Sectionalizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Phase Type (Three, Single and Triple Single), by Control Type (Electric & Hydraulic), by Voltage Rating (Up to 15kV, 16 to 27 kV and 28 to 38kV ) and by Geography

Recloser and Sectionalizer Market are expected to reach 3.4 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Reclosers is a circuit breaker equipped with a mechanism that can automatically close the breaker after it has been opened due to a fault; they are seen in substations, where traditionally a circuit breaker would be located. Functions of recloser include restore power automatically, improve reliability, prevent temporary short circuits from causing prolonged power outages and overcurrent protection. Sectionalizers are an economical solution to sectionalizing large outdoor networks. They are self-contained, a circuit-opening device used in conjunction with source-side protective devices, such as reclosers or circuit breakers, to automatically isolate faulted sections of electrical distribution systems.

Reclosers and sectionalizers are working in connection as sectionalizers count the number of operations of the recloser during fault conditions. After a preselected number of recloser openings, and while the recloser is open, the sectionalizer opens and isolates the faulty section of the line. This allows the recloser to shut and restore supplies to those areas free of faults. If the fault is momentary, the operating mechanism of the sectionalizer is re-tuned. Factors like growth in renewable power generation and increasing investment in distribution automation for power reliability drives the overall Reclosers and Sectionalizers. However, unified regulations by governments regarding investments ensuring grid stability will restrain the Recloser and Sectionalizer Recloser and Sectionalizer Market growth.

The highest revenue-generating region is the Asia Pacific the reasons behind this growth are distribution network upgrade and increasing need of power reliability and distribution automation due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in this region.

Key Highlights:

• Recloser and Sectionalizer Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

• Recloser and Sectionalizer Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Recloser and Sectionalizer Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Recloser and Sectionalizer Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Recloser and Sectionalizer Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Recloser and Sensationalize Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market globally.

Key Players in the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market Are:

• ABB

• Schneider Electric

• Eaton

• Siemens

• Hubbell

• Tavrida Electric

• S&C

• Entec

• Noja Power

• G&W

Key Target Audience:

• State and national regulatory authorities

• Research and consulting firms

• Investment banks & Market Investors

• Recloser and Sectionalizer manufacturers Research Labs, Hospitals and Clinics

• Engineering, procurement, and construction companies in the distribution sector

• Transmission and distribution utilities

• Recloser and Sectionalizer Marketing Players

• Power generation plants

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Recloser and Sectionalizer market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The Scope of the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market based on phase type, control type, voltage rating and geography.

Recloser Market, By Phase Type

• Recloser Market, by Three-Phase

• Recloser Market, by Single Phase

• Recloser Market, by Triple Single-Phase

Recloser Market, By Control Type

• Recloser Market, by Electric

• Recloser Market, by Hydraulic

Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

• Recloser Market, by Up to 15 kV

• Recloser Market, by 16 to 27 kV

• Recloser Market, by 28–38 kV

Recloser and Sectionalizer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Regional Analysis

• Breakdown of the North America Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

• Breakdown of the Latin America Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

