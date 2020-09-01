Global Redox Meter Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Modularity, End-User, Application and Region

Global Redox Meter Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Redox meters are used to measure and monitor the chemical reactions to quantify the ion activity or to define the oxidizing properties of the solutions. Redox is also known as ORP which is usually a measure to determine the oxidizing or reducing potential of the water sample, especially potable and industrial water samples. The determination of the redox is necessary since it gives the idea about the total salt and metal present in the water.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the redox meters market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026.

Industrial wastewater contamination and its hazardous effects are one of the serious concern across the world. Consistent discharge of metallic polluted water in river and sub-surface water ultimately degrade the global quality of the surface and groundwater. Various economies have taken numerous initiatives to control and maintain the purity of the water, especially industrial wastewater. Growing awareness regarding wastewater treatment management in multiple regions across the globe is also contributing to the growth of the redox meter market significantly. Dumping ground\areas under government surveillance are facing ground water problem which contains impurities, which percolate through cracks and fractures of bed rock.

However, factor such as low adoption of advanced redox meters and lack of awareness regarding the wastewater treatment in undeveloped regions is hindering the redox meter market growth.

The handheld segment is dominating the redox meters market and valued around US$ XX Bn in 2018. The handheld ORP meter is normally used to determine the oxidizing or reducing potential of a water sample. It is important to use a handheld ORP meter to measure ORP because it indicates possible contamination, mainly by industrial wastewater.

Technological advancement related to water quality testing instrument is one of the vital parameters that strengthen the demand for the redox meter in the global market. Prominent manufacturers are designing the redox meters as per the industry need. Such as, Thermo Fisher Scientific one of the leading redox meter manufacturers has launched the ORP/Redox meter in the market which has the capability of measuring the pH, ORP and temperature. Additionally, PCE Deutschland GmbH, another redox meter manufacturer introduced the portable PCE PH redox meter in the global market.

Region-wise, North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period followed by Europe. Stringent rules and regulation regarding water pollution in the North America region are fuelling the demand for redox meter considerably. Also, increasing industrial growth and regular need of redox meter in industries to treat the industrial water in the APAC region, especially in India and China are projected to witness the significant market growth over the forecast period. Instead, various initiatives by governments in the MEA region to maintain water purity is also driving the redox meter market growth significantly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Redox Meter Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Redox Meter Market.

Scope of the Global Redox Meter Market

Global Redox Meter Market, by Modularity

• Handheld

• Benchtop

Global Redox Meter Market, by End-User

• Laboratories

• Industrial Plants

• Ground water Treatment Plants

• Others

Global Redox Meter Market, by Application

• Water Disinfection

• Poultry and seafood

Global Redox Meter Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Redox Meter Market

• ABB

• American Marine Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Xylem Inc.

• Hanna Instruments

• Trans Instruments (S) Pte Ltd

• PCE Deutschland GmbH

• HI-TECH SWEET WATER TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD

• Eutech Instrument

• Knick

