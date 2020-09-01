Global Hopper Dryers Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, Application, and by Region

Global Hopper Dryers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 4.42 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Hopper dryers market is segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on product type, hopper dryers market is sub segmented into less than 100 KG, 100 KG to 500 KG, and more than 500 KG. More than 500 KG segment is estimated to hold XX% share of market during forecast period due to rise usage of plastic processing machinery for drying plastics in industries such as automotive.

On the basis of application, hopper dryers market is sub segmented into injection molding machine, extrusion machine, and blow molding machine. Injection molding is estimated to boost the market during forecast period due to increase in demand for hopper dryers in electronics, consumer & goods, and others industries.

Major driving factors of hopper dryers market are increasing use of energy efficient machines, rising demand for plastic products, increase awareness about energy saving, rising technological advancements, increasing investments in R&D, rising demand for robustness, rapid drying, and low maintenance, and rising demand for plastic processing machinery. But, the high cost of hopper dryers and government rules regarding environmental effects of plastic usage will hamper the market.

In terms of region, hopper dryers market is sub segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to rise in presence of manufacturing key players in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in hopper dryers market are ACS Group, Conair, Bry-Air, Kenplas Industry Ltd., Dri-Air Industries Inc., Novatec, Inc., Motan Colortronic, Summit Systems, MAIN TECH, ProTec Polymer Processing Shini Plastics Technologies Inc., and Yann Bang.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hopper Dryers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hopper Dryers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hopper Dryers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hopper Dryers Market make the report investor’s guide

The Scope of the Report Global Hopper Dryers Market are

Global Hopper Dryers Market, by Product Type

• Less than 100 KG

• 100 KG To 500 KG

• More than 500 KG

Global Hopper Dryers Market, by Application

• Injection Molding Machine

• Extrusion Machine

• Blow Molding Machine

Global Hopper Dryers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Hopper Dryers Market are

• ACS Group

• Conair

• Bry-Air

• Kenplas Industry Ltd.

• Dri-Air Industries Inc.

• Novatec, Inc.

• Motan Colortronic

• Summit Systems

• MAIN TECH

• ProTec Polymer Processing Shini Plastics Technologies Inc.

• Yann Bang

