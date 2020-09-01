Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Category, Applications, Type and Region

The Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market was valued US$ XX.16 Bn and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

The demand for wooden furniture, rise in number of construction projects, helping mechanical hand tool market. The Global Mechanical Hand Tools market was valued US$ XX.16 Bn and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 30.2% during a forecast period. Regionally, North America region is expected to dominate the market, approximately 40-42% of market share is documented by this region. The necessity for mechanical hand tools is progressively rising owing to dynamics such as, increasing industrialization, growing application industries, growing demand from construction industry coupled with increasing demand from household applications. On the other hand, bending interest towards “do it self” activity and development in automotive industries are other key factor to drive the market growth in future. Additionally, other key factors trustworthy for the growth of the furniture market is demand for renovation activities. Increase in the number of single-person and two person households, responsible for increase in demand for convenient and small furniture.

Moreover, high cost of tools and maintenance charges are expected to affect the market growth during estimated period. On the other hand, lack of knowledge and proficiency to utilise the tools at work place is expected to pull the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Industrial Development:

In October 2018, APEX® Tools, market leader in fastening tools, has come up with a new line of Industrial Fastening Tools that offers increased durability and longer life.

In May 2018, Hitachi Power Tools, manufacturer of durable hand tools, has announced the addition of two new heavy-duty 185mm circular saws to its power tool line.

Recent developments in cutting tool materials:

The major recent advances in cutting tool materials are the three groups of materials considered are high speed steels, cemented carbides and the ceramic/super hard materials. The relation between fracture toughness and strength and the relation between wear rate and contact pressure are shown for the complete range of tool materials. The application of hard ceramic PVD coatings to high speed steels and hard ceramic CVD and PVD coatings to cemented carbides are the most successful recent development. Developments of ceramics, ceramic composites, sialons, PCBN and PCD tool materials and their applications are described.

The engineering of the surface by coating and the improvement in fracture toughness and thermal shock resistance by material design will continue the evolution of improved cutting tool materials.

Mechanical Hand Tools Market Segment analysis:

By the Type segment, hand service tool sector is expected to dominate the Mechanical Hand Tools market during forecast period. Hand service tool segments accounted for largest market share of 28.20% with market value of 38.20 Bn globally. Tools like hammer, cutter, drill machines are widely used as hand tool services. These utensils are easily available for both common and high grade industries is helping the market to grow globally. Hammer is considered as one of the major hand tool contributing the mechanical hand tool market to grow.

Mechanical Hand Tools Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the Mechanical Hand Tools Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.02 % during the forecast period. U.S considered as leading country because of rapid industrialization and development in construction sites in this region. North America is development in living of standard and in North America region is expected to show constant growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Mechanical Hand Tools Market

Global Mechanical Hand Tools market, By Category

• Corded

• Cordless

Global Mechanical Hand Tools market, By Applications

• Edge Service Tool

• Hand Service Tool

• Hand Saw

• Others

Global Mechanical Hand Tools market, By Type

• Decoration Industries

• Construction Industries

• Household Application

Global Mechanical Hand Tools Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Mechanical Hand Tools Market,

• Snap-on

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Bosch Tool Corporation

• Hilti Corporation

• Metabowerke GmbH

• TOYA SA (Poland),

• Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

• Makita Corporation

• Wurth Group

• Klein Tools

• Hitachi power

• APEX

