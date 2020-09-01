Global Automotive Flywheel Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Material, Transmission Technology, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Type, and by Geography.

Global Automotive Flywheel Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Rising production of vehicles globally in the past few years has boosted the flywheel market significantly. Growing industrialization and growing service sectors have extensively driven the demand for commercial vehicles. Increasing production of vehicles is another major factor driving the automotive flywheel market. Increasing population, urbanization, and purchasing power of the population are the major factors boosting the production of vehicles. Increasing per capita income has empowered society to buy leisure items, which has led to the increasing demand for vehicles. Collective growth of passenger and commercial vehicles is likely to enhance the market for flywheels at a significant rate.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/31257

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Continuous improvement in the technology over a period of time to fulfil the rising demand in view of different factors such as safety, comfort, and aesthetics is likely to expand the market of flywheels for automotive. Thus, to enhance the comfort factor (by reducing the vibration produced within the transmission assembly), manufacturers have developed different technologies. Competition among flywheel manufacturers is expected to be a key factor for the thrust of the flywheel market as manufacturers keep developing flywheels with different features to differentiate their products and match the speed, weight, and transmission requirements of automotive manufacturers. Rising penetration of semi-automatic transmission systems globally such as DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) in passenger as well as commercial vehicles is likely to drive the flywheel market through the forecast period.

During 2016, the passenger cars segment dominated the automotive flywheel market and the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the next years. The growing demand for SUVs, crossovers, and passenger cars around the world will be a major factor that will propel the growth of this market segment.

Europe, with a large number of automotive component technology leaders based out the region, is anticipated to remain the innovation hub in the global automotive flywheel market. With the healthy growth of automotive sales in EU5 countries, the market is also expected to witness significant growth in demand. North America also has a large number of automotive OEMs based out in the region, primarily U.S. Thus making the U.S. a prime market for the automotive flywheel. However, in terms of demand Asia Pacific will lead the overall market as the region accounts for a major share of the global automotive production. India, China and the ASEAN region are expected to remain the major growth contributor in the market. The market in the Middle East & Africa region will witness significant demand for automotive flywheel from the aftermarket and demand from OEMs is expected to remain relatively low.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the automotive flywheel market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/31257

Scope of Global Automotive Flywheel Market

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Type

• Single Mass

• Dual Mass

• Others

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Material

• Cast Iron

• Maraging Steel

• Aluminum Alloy

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Transmission Technology

• Manual Transmission

• Semi-Automatic Transmission

• Automatic Transmission

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Flywheel Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Flywheel Market

• AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• AMS Automotive

• EXEDY Globalparts

• JMT Auto Limited

• Lavacast

• LMB Euroseals (PTY) LTD

• Tilton Engineering

• Linamar Corporation

• Platinum Driveline

• Schaeffler AG

• Skyway Precision, Inc.

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Flywheel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Flywheel Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Flywheel Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Flywheel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Flywheel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Flywheel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Flywheel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Flywheel by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Flywheel Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Flywheel Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Flywheel Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Flywheel Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-flywheel-market/31257/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com