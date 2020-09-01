Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle Type, by Product Type, Position Type, Fuel Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.62 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Automotive charge air cooler is used to cool engine air after it has passed through a turbocharger, but before it enters the engine. Air-cooled engines also warm up a lot faster than liquid-cooled engines and do not have any risk of the coolant freezing, which is beneficial if we operating the vehicle in extremely cold temperatures.

Driving factor of the automotive charge air cooler market (CAC) is organic growth in the automobile production because of increasing disposable income & growing urbanization, strict government regulations about carbon emission reductions & fuel efficiency enhancements, for instance, CAF Standards and increasing penetration of turbochargers are some of the major growth drivers of the charge air coolers in the automotive industry. However, the restraining of the automotive charge air cooler market (CAC) can also be more expensive to build and the large fans used to cool the engine can take away a lot of power.

Based on product type, the Air-cooled charge air cooler is expected to grow the dominant product type in the automotive charge air cooler market (CAC) during the forecast period. Smaller packaging space with compact duct length, reduction in a pressure loss, an improvement in power and torque delivery, and improved efficiency are some of the key whys and wherefores for the more rapid growth of liquid-cooled charge air cooler as compared to air-cooled charge air cooler.

In terms of vehicle type, passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the Global automotive charge air cooler market (CAC) during the forecast period 2019-2026. Higher production of cars coupled with the growing adoption of charge air coolers in gasoline engines is driving the segment.

By the fuel type, diesel vehicle is widely used in the automotive market (CAC). Diesel engines work by reducing only the air. Diesel vehicle increases the air temperature inside the cylinder to such a high degree that atomized diesel fuel injected into the combustion chamber ignites spontaneously. Whereas the gasoline engine is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe is dominating the automotive charge air cooler market throughout the forecast period, thanks to the higher penetration of diesel engine vehicles together with a better penetration of turbochargers to address the strict emission norms of the European Commission. North America, another extensive region, is also expected to generate a healthy demand for charge air cooler in the upcoming years, primarily propelled by the USA and Mexico. Where Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth in the same period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC) make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC)

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Vehicle type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle

• Other vehicle

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Product type

• Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

• Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Position type

• Standalone CAC

• Integrated CAC

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Fuel type

• Gasoline Vehicles

• Diesel Vehicles

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market (CAC)

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Dana Incorporated

• Hanon Systems Mahle GmbH

• T.RAD Co., Ltd.

• Valeo Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Charge Air Cooler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Charge Air Cooler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Charge Air Cooler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Charge Air Cooler Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Charge Air Cooler by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

