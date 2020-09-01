Automotive Heat Shield Market – Global Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) By Vehicle Type, By Material Type, By Application Type, By Component and By Geography.

Automotive Heat Shield Market valued was US$ 15.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The driving factor for the Automotive Heat Shield Market is that an increase in vehicle production and its safety measure are a key factor to growth. Increasing adoption of electronics in automobiles, rising heat from engine, infrastructure demand, rise in income, government norms for safety in vehicle will open more opportunities in automotive heat shield market. The high cost of raw material and replacement parts will be the restrains for Automotive Heat Shield Market.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive heat shield market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and Passenger cars. The passenger car segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the rise in mid-size vehicle production and its changing technology and consumer preferences will be the factor for growth.

Based on the material type, the automotive heat shield market is segmented into metallic heat shield and non-metallic heat shield. Non-Metallic Heat Shield segment is projected to expand at the CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period due to its most commonly used heat shield material and lighter in weight, high temperature resisting capacity.

Based on the component, the automotive heat shield market is segmented into an exhaust system heat shield, under bonnet heat shield, turbocharger heat shield and engine compartment heat shield. Turbocharger Heat Shield will have high growth potential. It’s one of the best ways to helps in vehicles for fuel-efficient and trending in engine downsizing.

Region-wise, North America held the XX% market share of the automotive heat shield market in 2018 and is expected to continue its leading position during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased vehicle production, high demand for passenger cars and luxury vehicles and growing public awareness towards eco-friendly vehicles.

Also, the production expansions made by automobile paint manufacturer to meet the rising consumer demand globally, increasing use of advanced technology, and improve the safety measures are likely to boost the Automotive Heat Shield Market. In Asia pacific region China and India are big player in automotive production.

Automotive Heat Shield Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, Autoneum Holding AG, Dupont, Dana Holding Corporation, Lydall Inc, UGN Inc, Covpress Ltd, Happich GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials, Heatshield Products Inc, Zhuzhou Times, Sumitomoriko, Elringklinger AG, and Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2015, The HAPPICH Enterprise Group, acquired the English company Weston Body Hardware

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Heat Shield Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Heat Shield Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Heat Shield Market

Automotive Heat Shield Market, By Vehicle Type

• Light commercial vehicles

• Heavy commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars

Automotive Heat Shield Market,By Material Type

• Metallic Heat Shield

• Non-Metallic Heat Shield

Automotive Heat Shield Market,By Application Type

• Passive

• Active

Automotive Heat Shield Market,By Component

• Exhaust System Heat Shield

• Under Bonnet Heat Shield

• Turbocharger Heat Shield

• Engine Compartment Heat Shield

Automotive Heat Shield Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Heat Shield Market:

• Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation

• Autoneum Holding AG

• Dupont

• Dana Holding Corporation

• Lydall Inc

• UGN Inc

• Covpress Ltd

• Happich GmbH

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Heatshield Products Inc

• Zhuzhou Times

• Sumitomoriko

• Elringklinger AG

• Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

