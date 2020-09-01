Global Automotive Leather Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Material, Application, and Region.

The Global Automotive Leather Market was valued US$ 858.34 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1790.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.63% during a forecast period.

Genuine leather is dominating the segment as genuine leather is a natural material. This leather is an absorbent material, allows perspiration and is porous, for this reason, it can be used in summer and winter. Genuine leather reduces irritations and the proliferation of fungi and bacteria, Genuine Leather resists rain and can be waterproofed. Though leather continues to reign supreme in the spectrum of automotive interiors, it takes a backseat when moral and ethical considerations enter the picture. Recently, use of leather for automotive interiors has been facing a strong backlash from growing animal welfare concern, consequently, the entry of viable alternatives, such as vinyl, is underlining that fact that non-leather materials can also excellently mimic the feel and appearance of leather. Additionally, vinyl’s low maintenance and affordable price point play an important role in enhancing its visibility in the automotive interior materials space.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Leather Market Dynamics:

Rising production of vehicles across the globe is expected to impel the growth of the market. Further, rising disposable income of the population is likely to positively impact the growth of automotive production which in turn, will aid to the growth of automotive interior leather market.

Rising expenditure of consumers on automotive accessories is also one of the major factors impelling the growth of the market. In addition, presence of wide variety of interior leather designs is also believed to positively impact the growth of the market.

Recent development of new leathers such as bio-based leathers is expected to aid the growth of global automotive interior leather market during the forecast period. Further, changing consumer shift towards artificial leather is also believed to impel the growth of the market.

However Vegan and animal rights groups routinely oppose the use of real leather in products. And real leather usually comes at a premium price. Furniture or clothing using real leather can often cost double what a synthetic leather equivalent would cost.

Global Automotive Leather Market, Segment Analysis:

Depending upon the segments market is segmented into by Material, Genuine Leather, Fabrics, Artificial PVC Leather, Artificial PU Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, and Synthetic Leathers. Among these the genuine leather use is at a high level as through rapid growth and in automotive sector .The Leather sales increased XX%, which was primarily driven by the cars sales and heavy goods carriers vehicles. By Application Dashboard, Upholstery, Seat belt, Airbag, Floor & Trunk Carpe. All application are expected to grow at a steady rate. Availability of leather substitute vinyl and the cost of genuine leather are restainig factors for this market.

Global Automotive Leather Market, Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, APAC region held the dominant position in the global market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increase in the availability of genuine leather and its substitute such as vinyl in the market is expected to grow in US $ XX Mn in the market. The region is a prominent region for the market. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global automotive leather market due to the growth in the automotive sector. Some of the many key players in the market are focusing on the expansion of their business across ASEAN countries like India and China. The rapid change in the automotive sector and its interior is expected to drive a leather market in exponentially.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Leather Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Leather Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Leather Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Leather Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Leather Market

Global Automotive Leather Market, By Material

• Genuine Leather

• Fabrics

• Artificial PVC Leather

• Artificial PU Leather

• Thermoplastic Polymers

• Synthetic Leathers

Global Automotive Leather Market, By Application

• Dashboard

• Upholstery

• Seat belt

• Airbag

• Floor & Trunk Carpe

Global Automotive Leather Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Leather Market

• BASF SE

• Borgers AG

• Alphaline Auto

• Scottish Leather Group Limited

• Eagle Ottawa LLC

• Bader GmbH & Co. KG

• Leather Resource of America Inc.

• GST AutoLeather Inc.

• D.K Leather Corporation

• TrimTechnik

