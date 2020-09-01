Global Vehicle Scanner System Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Technology, Structure, Component, Scanner Type, Application, and Region.

Global Vehicle Scanner System Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The growth of the vehicle scanner market is driven owing to the increasing security and safety concerns globally. Buyers are installing the vehicle scanning technology in their premises as it aids in identifying immediate threats, foreign objects, contraband, and others. The vehicle scanner market is used for various applications like military checkpoints, border crossings, airports and seaports, hotels and royal palaces, government buildings, nuclear power plants, and chemical companies. While vehicle scanners are installed in many places, nevertheless the growth is still slow due to the limited sale of the system.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major challenge in the growth of the global vehicle scanner market is the high cost of the system. Advanced vehicle scanners should also undergo regular technological upgrades correlated to the operating system, software, and high-resolution screens. Such upgrades upsurge the operating cost of the end-users, which may affect product sales.

Portable/mobile vehicle scanner type segment is the fastest increasing vehicle scanner market. The portable vehicle scanners have high development potential as they can be installed at any anticipated inspection location and require low installation cost as compared with static scanners. Additionally, the high spending on infrastructure in the developing countries is expected to drive the vehicle scanner market for portable/mobile scanners.

Government/critical infrastructure protection segment is expected to be the largest vehicle scanner market globally. The growth is because of factors such as the continuous increase in military expenditure and securing borders by installing safety and security products. Cross- border security is one of the highly sensitive security aspects considered for the safety of some country.

North America is the major vehicle scanner market, followed by the Middle East. North America is home to leading vehicle scanner manufacturers like Gatekeeper Security, Leidos, and IRD. The North American region has faced safety and security concerns, for instance, terrorism, contraband, and other illegal activities, which have driven the demand for high safety and security systems in the region. Government and private and commercial properties are focusing more on the safety concerns to combat increasing threats and activities.

Merger & acquisition, partnership, collaboration and product launch are some of the strategies used by players within the global vehicle scanner market. In April 2018, SecureOne International BV, which is the parental company of Uviscan, acquired the PlateCatcher brand and actions from Topguard/Heras Group.

A recent development in vehicle scanner system market: Roadway Electric LLC awarded a deal to International Road Dynamics (IRD) Company to supply and maintain a statewide port of entry truck screening system as part of a design-build project valued at US$ 2.8Mn for the Arizona Department of Transportation in Dec 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market.

Scope of the Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Technology

• Sensing

• Illuminating

• Scanning

• Imaging

• Processing

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Scanner Type

• Fixed/Static Scanner

• Portable/Mobile Scanner

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Structure

• Drive-Through

• UVSS

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Application

• Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection

• Private/Commercial Facilities

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Component

• Camera

• Lighting Unit

• Barrier

• Vehicle Scanning Software

• Others

Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle east & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market

• SecureOne International BV

• Godrej & Boyce

• Uviscan

• Omnitec

• Secuscan

• Tescon AG

• Intelliscan

• Leidos

• SCANLAB GmbH

• Advanced Detection Technology LLC

• Rapiscan Systems

• Chemring Group PLC

• Amba Defence Global Ltd

• Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

• Toyota Tsusho Corporation

• Vehant Technologies

• Safeway Inspection System Limited

• PARKnSECURE Pvt. Ltd

• International Road Dynamics

• El-Go Team

• Infinite Technologies

• UVEye Ltd

• Gatekeeper Security Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vehicle Scanner Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vehicle Scanner Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Scanner Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vehicle Scanner Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vehicle Scanner Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vehicle Scanner Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

