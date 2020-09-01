Global Fleet Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Deployment Type,Fleet Type, and Region.

Global Fleet Management Market was valued at US$ 14.09Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 37.89Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.37% during a forecast period.



The primary factors driving the growth of the market include the growing government regulations and the need for optimization of fleet operating expenses. The other factors supporting the market development include the decreasing hardware and software costs and growing need for operational efficiency among fleet owners.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This could be a legit move for the vendors as a lot of potential consumers are unaware of the benefits of global fleet management solutions. There is also a possibility of new mergers being formed in the global fleet management solution market in the years to come. The top players in the global fleet management solution market are projected to acquire in defunct regional vendors in order expand their presence.

Based on the deployment type segment, the fleet analytics and reporting segment are projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Global Fleet management solutions aim at reducing risks, improving safety and security, monitoring fleets, and optimizing fleet operations. They help in dropping the total cost of ownership, defending investments in assets, assisting asset record management, and simplifying preventative maintenance in obedient with vehicles’ Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) guidelines, and dropping repair costs by improving fleet safety.

On the basis of the service model segment, the global fleet management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its cost-efficiency and hassle-free integration. Between fleet types, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the market in terms of market size during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is projected to hold the largest market size in the global fleet management market during the forecast period. The US has occurred as a larger country in terms of market size, owing to the large scale implementation of global fleet management solutions by the organizations and enterprises in the country. The step of digital transformation in the US is high, high development of telematics and advent of the 4G technology in the region are the factors attributed to the fast growth of the global fleet management market in the US.

The report is a collecting of first-hand information, qualitative, and measureable assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry members across the value chain. The report delivers in-depth study of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and leading factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geography.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Fleet Management Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Fleet Management Market.

Scope of Fleet Management Market

Global Fleet Management Market, by Component

• Solutions

o Operations Management

o Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

o Performance Management

o Fleet Analytics and Reporting

o Others

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Global Fleet Management Market, by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Fleet Management Market, by Fleet Type

• Commercial Fleets

• Passenger Cars

Global Fleet Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fleet Management Market

• Donlen Corporation

• Geotab

• Inseego Corp

• Automotive Rentals Inc.

• Omnitracs

• TeletracNavman

• Trimble

• Verizon Connect

• Wheels, Inc.

• Mix Telematics

• GPS Insight

• Masternaut

• Nextraq

• Chevin Fleet Solutions

• Azuga

