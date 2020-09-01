Global Connected Truck Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Range, by Components Type, by Communication Type, by Service, by Vehicle Type, and by Geography

Global Connected Truck Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 22.18 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The connected Truck market is segmented by range, components type, communication type, service, vehicle type, and geography. Dedicated short range communication will gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing radar and LiDAR-based safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and park assist system will fuel the DSRC market growth. Communication type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of vehicle to cloud. Connected Truck Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Industry compliance norms and government mandates supporting connected technologies in automobiles are trending the overall Connected Truck Market. However, issues related to cybersecurity of vehicles will restrain the market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Increasing digitization of various services in fleet management, Increasing connected car devices in commercial vehicles, and cyber security & updates compared to other regions will fuel the Connected Truck Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges forConnected Truck Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Connected Truck Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the range, components type, communication type, service, vehicle type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• v analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

The scope of the Global Connected Truck Market:

Research report categorizes the Connected Truck Market based on range, components type, communication type, service, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Connected Truck Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Connected Truck Market, By Range:

• Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

o Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

o Collision Warning (FCW)

o Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

o Park Assist System (PAS)

o Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

• Long Range (Telematics Control Unit)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Components Type:

• Hardware

• Radar & Lidar Sensors

• Microcontrollers

• Software

Global Connected Truck Market, By Communication Type:

• Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

• Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle to Cloud (V2C)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Service:

• Fleet Management Service

• Tracking & Monitoring

• Fleet Analytics

• Driver Information System

• Remote Diagnostics

• Fuel Management System

• Maintenance Service (Cybersecurity & Ota Updates)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Connected Truck Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Connected Truck Market Are:

• Continental

• Robert Bosch

• Delphi

• Denso

• ZF

• Harman

• Magna

• NXP

• Tomtom

• Sierra Wireless

• UD Trucks

• Isuzu

• Horiba Ltd

• Hino Trucks

• Fujitsu

• Verizon

• Trimble

• Yazaki

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Connected Truck Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Connected Truck Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Connected Truck Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Connected Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Connected Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Connected Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Connected Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Connected Truck by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Connected Truck Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Truck Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Connected Truck Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Connected Truck Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-connected-truck-market/1758/

