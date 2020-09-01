Smart Fleet Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 361.12 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Smart fleet management market is segmented by transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography. Transportation segment is classified as automotive, rolling stack and marine. Hardware segment is further divided as tracking, optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics. Connectivity segment is sub segmented as short-range communication, long-range communication and cloud. Solutions covered under this report are vehicle tracking and fleet optimization. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising demand for high-speed network is trending the overall Smart Fleet Management market. However, lack of adaptability in developing nations will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the largest markets in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increase in transportation facilities and stringent safety regulations in emerging economies like Japan, China and India will fuel the Smart Fleet Management Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Smart Fleet Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Smart Fleet Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), MarkLines, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Smart Fleet Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Smart Fleet Management Market globally

Key Players in the Smart Fleet Management Market Are:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch

• Globecomm Systems, Inc.

• Jutha Maritime Public Company Limited

• Orbcomm, Inc.

• Otto Marine Limited

• Precious Shipping Public Company Ltd.

• Calamp Corp.

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• IBM Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Raw material manufacturers of Smart Fleet Management components (suppliers for Tier I)

• Automobile manufacturers

• Suppliers of Smart Fleet Management

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of Smart Fleet Management components or raw materials

• Smart Fleet Management Market Investors

• Organized and unorganized aftermarket suppliers

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Smart Fleet Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Smart Fleet Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Smart Fleet Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Smart Fleet Management market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Smart Fleet Management Market:

Research report categorizes the Smart Fleet Management Market based on transportation, hardware,

connectivity, solution and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with

the revenues of leading companies operating in the Smart Fleet Management Market with key developments in

companies and market trends.

Smart Fleet Management Market By Transportation

• Automotive

• Rolling Stack

• Marine

Smart Fleet Management Market, By Hardware

• Tracking

• Optimization

• ADAS

• Remote Diagnostics

Smart Fleet Management Market, By Connectivity

• Short Range Communication

• Long Range Communication

• Cloud

Smart Fleet Management Market, By Solution

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet Optimization

Smart Fleet Management Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

