Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market – China will account for higher market share by region driven by rapid urbanization and proliferation of smart devices that is boosting the IoT in Smart Cities market – Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around XX% and will exceed over XX billion by 2026.

Asia Pacific market estimates that the internet of things (IoT) which in simple terms means a network of devices or things that comprises of embedded technology permitting the transfer of data using the internet will see immense demand. Growing urbanization along with affluence in expenses will demand investments in infrastructure, including IoT related technologies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

It forms through a convergence of factors making South-East Asia conducive for the internet of things technology to thrive. While countries such as Japan, China and South Korea have pioneered the adoption of IoT as well as machine to machine (M2M) technology in Asia-Pacific, and globally, it is the SEA that arguably has the highest potential for its application. Rising proliferation of devices, along with the increasing ubiquity of technology has encouraged consumer demand for things and in turn creating a boom for manufacturers.

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Region

China has been one of the largest region in Asia Pacific that have pushed the demand for IoT technology across different cities and has pioneered the implementation process of smart cities. Government in China, has introduced the Internet Plus strategy for integrating the mobile internet, cloud computing, big data and IoT initiatives to promote the widespread application of IT and the smart technologies. SMART cities are flourishing all around the world, with China alone piloting for about 500 smart city projects. Smart city have formed another powerful application of the IoT that has been implemented widely, especially after internet penetration boosting the device connectivity. Smart surveillance, urban security, smarter energy management systems, automated transportation, water distribution, and environmental monitoring are all a part of the IoT applications for smart cities.

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Platform

With a collective and growing number of IoT platforms there is an increasing evolution in the direction of vertical specialization. There is an increasing number of IoT platforms that are competing for the implantation in the smart cities for a large-scale use. The smart city platform here uses some of the key central arguments consisting of cloud computing, analytics, streamed data, legacy or stored data, intelligent end devices, network, and distributed edge computing. The device management platforms for smooth functioning of the devices or the application based platforms for faster access to application or the connectivity platforms for the clear networking and connection have remained the key concern areas for the manufacturing companies.

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Solution

Around the mid-2000s, the progress rate of internet-connected devices, chiefly computers and mobile phones, slowly began to outperform that of the global population. The solitary aspect of the IoT more massive than the devices themselves is the vast amount of data unleashed or generated. The IoT never sleeps, with billions of internet-enabled items slowly becoming data collectors, producing an overflow of information. This constant stream of data provides information based on real-time context and sentiment about customers. The IoT data management have helped businesses to discover usage patterns about the customers to manage their individual data and make experiences more personal and customized. The data management have worked on developing an accurate system for retrieving confidential data that can be used as and when required.

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Application

The automation sector across different verticals have made the way for faster implementation of IoT based services. Industries are using automation to enhance their affectivity and efficiency. More companies are focusing on building automation and AI enabled devices to make sure that the customers get a better experience and are able to connect faster. Automotive is one such sector that have seen immense growth in terms of technology for boosting the safety and quality experience of the passengers. IoT based cars and artificially connected cars have slowly seen growth even in the traffic management for saving time and have formed a chief component of the IoT industrial application areas.

Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Market Players

Smarter solutions to enhance the customer experience along with maintaining the customer safety and security regarding the confidential information are some of the key undertakings by the key players in the IoT in smart cities market. Some of the companies operating in Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities market are Huawei, Nanjing IOT Sensor Technology Co., Ltd, Armis, Bastille, CENTRI Technology, Cisco, Claroty, DarkMatter, Dedrone, Dell EMC, EY, ForgeRock, Security Platform Inc., NexG, SparkLabs, Penta Security Systems Inc., Trillium Incorporated, Anyline, Reekoh, and Samsung.

Market Segmentation

• Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Technology

o Satellite Network

 RFID

 NFC

o Cellular Network

 NFC

 Wi-Fi

 Others

• Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Solution

o Real-time Streaming Analytics

o Location Analytics

o Network Security

o Data Management

o Network Bandwidth Management

o Application Security

o Remote Monitoring System

• Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Platform

o Device Management Platform

o Application Management Platform

o Connectivity Management Platform

• Asia Pacific IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Application

o Transportation

o Building Automation

o Infrastructure Management

o Energy Management

o Intelligent Cities Services

o High-Tech Products

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Billion)

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

