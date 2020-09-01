Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, End user and by Region.

Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market was valued US$ 1.7Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.7Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.43%.



Hands free power liftgate is a back-door system, the user of the vehicle controls the liftgate opening and closing by pressing a key located on the dashboard or handheld the key, or by using some object operation in the corresponding region of the liftgate.

Increase in demand for electronic & sensor based components or devices in the vehicle. Also, hands free power liftgate market is driven by the increasing desire to incorporate technological advancements in every sector, as well as the willingness to spend to acquire luxury vehicles. Users desire to own a vehicle with the latest sensors and electronics based components also fuels the growth in the market. This, in turn, improves the quality of product, sensing mechanism for the accurate functioning. Some factors that restrict hands free power liftgate market growth are the degradation of the sensing mechanisms and high configuration cost of the system.

The semi-automatic segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, growing highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The operation of semi-automatic type has evolved as vehicle manufacturers experimented with different systems.

Passenger cars generated the highest market share during the forecast period. The strengthening economy and, increasing purchasing power, drives the demand for a passenger vehicle in the market. The luxury passenger car is equipped with high safety and advanced features which requires sensor-based technology inside the vehicle.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in upcoming years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions. Due to the increase in demand for sensors and electronic devices in the field of automotive sectors.

Global hands free power liftgate market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global hands free power liftgate market, Aisin Seiko co., Ltd, Autoease Technology, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG, Faurecia SA, Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson electric, Magna International Inc., Stabilus GmbH, tommygate.

Scope of Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market

Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market, by Product

• Fully Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market, by End user

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger car

o Sedan

o SUV

o Others

Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Hands Free Power Liftgate Market

• Aisin Seiko co., Ltd.

• Autoease Technology

• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG

• Faurecia SA

• Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A

• Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG

• Johnson electric

• Magna International Inc.

• Stabilus GmbH

• Tommygate.

