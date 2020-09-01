Asia Pacific IoT Security Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Security Type, Device Size, Solution, Services, Application, Power Source, and Geography

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market report focuses on the growth of IoT security in Asia Pacific. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the present and future trends along with an in-depth analysis of the past factors that seems to have affected the present transition of the IoT security across different industries.

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market report takes into consideration the detailed breakdown of information collected through the primary and secondary sources. It encompasses, the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), size, impacts, and trends for the IoT security market in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific IoT Security Market report further attempts to amalgamate the product innovations made by companies through an exhaustive analysis of key players as well. A detailed description considering the past trends, future trends, and impact analysis through the help of industry journals, technological directories and databases are also considered within the scope of the report.

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

IoT technology has the prospective to make companies reach the next level in their digital transformation. Deployment of this new technology comes together with ensuring that data security is implanted as the IoT industry is rife with risk. Considering the potential ramifications of hackers achieving control of a power grid, industrial facilities or even medical devices poses the threats that the hackers may put on a larger scale. Internet of things present a series of threat vectors, thereby putting emphasis on having security embedded with the design essential.

Public key infrastructure also known as PKI in Asia Pacific has long been used for connecting devices to authenticate, and encrypt using digital signature. Analysis of Asia Pacific region have shown that the majority of people, coming to more than 50 percent, feel cloud to be the most important trend to drive the deployment of PKI-enabled applications. The Internet of Things or IoT stand at more than 40 percent, which has more than doubled in the last few years having high growth rate.

The majority of population believes, which is around 75%, that cyber security remains a top priority for internet of things with almost the same amount of people believe in enhancing substantiality for IoT security. However, in reality only a handful of organizations that sums up to less than 20%, have actually implemented changes to boost IoT security. Cloud security have high value when it comes to implementation and therefore remains one of the fastest growing segment in Asia Pacific market for IoT security.

The Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for IoT Security globally where China and India among others are the two major regions contributing to the growth of IoT security market. China is one of the largest economies and has implemented different changes to make targeted investments while supporting other initiatives to improve the country’s capacity of absorbing IoT technologies.

It has resulted in an additional value being generated across each industry for a substantial overall growth. Manufacturing industries have been one a rise for the Chinese economy, thus accounting for one the highest proportion of the IoT’s economic benefits, followed by public services expenditure by the government, and the resource industries.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific IoT Security Market include:

• ZingBox

• V5 Systems

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

• Palo Alto Networks

• Symantec Corp.

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• Fortinet, Inc.

• FireEye, Inc.

• Proofpoint

• Imperva, Inc.

• CyberArk Software, Ltd.

• AVG Technologies

• eSec Forte Technologies

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions

• BitDefender Box

• Kramba Security

• Infineon Technologies

• Gemalto

• DigiCert

• Trustwave

• AhnLab

• Ahope Co., Ltd.

• AirCUVE Inc.

• IGLOO Security

• INCA Internet Co., Ltd

• Penta Security

• SOOSAN INT Co, Ltd

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific IoT Security Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Asia Pacific IoT Security Market.

• IoT Security market segmentation on the basis of security type, device size, solution, services, application, power source, and geography

• IoT Security market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Asia Pacific IoT Security Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific IoT Security Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Asia Pacific IoT Security market based on security type, device size, solution, services, application, power source, and geography.

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Security Type:

• Cloud security

• Network security

• Endpoint security

• Application security

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Device Size:

• Class 0

• Class 1

• Class 2

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Solution:

• Data encryption & tokenization

• Identify access management

• Devices authentication & management

• Intrusion detection system

• Secure software & firmware update

• PKI lifecycle management

• Secure communication

• Security analytics

• Distributed denial of service protection

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Service:

• Managed services

• Professional Services

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Applications:

• Smart Energy & Utilities

• Smart Manufacturing

• Consumer Logistics

• Connected Healthcare

• Connected Wearable’s

• Connected Vehicles

• Smart Government & Defense

• Smart Retail

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Power Source:

• Battery Powered

• Continuous Powered

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Retail Analytics market

• Breakdown of Japan Retail Analytics market

• Breakdown of India Retail Analytics market

• Breakdown of South Korea Retail Analytics market

• Breakdown of Australia Retail Analytics market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Asia Pacific IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Asia Pacific IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Asia Pacific IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia Pacific IoT Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Asia Pacific IoT Security Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-iot-security-market/10095/

