Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market is one of the fastest growing markets encompassing the automotive sector. The rise in the implementation of IoT in the transportation business has led to the amalgamation of various tools & services that assist better transport management through various systems. It includes traffic congestion control system; toll & ticketing systems; automotive telematics; reservation; security and surveillance system; and remote monitoring among others.

The acceptance of IoT in the transportation industry within the Asia Pacific region facilitates higher operation & control, traffic planning, staff & passenger information management, material management, energy management, data analytics, and others. It delivers tail allocation, sensory inputs, unscheduled aircraft maintenance, reliable & secure communications, and cloud application development services. A few of the major factors driving the market growth include decreased cost of powerful sensors & controllers; extended connectivity; growth in information, communication, & technology (ICT); enhanced internet penetration; government initiatives for smart cities; and expenditure by governments in the Asia Pacific region

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market is segmented by type, mode of transportation, application, and geography. By type, the hardware segment holds one of the largest shares for the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market. The hardware components are being implemented within the automotive design for the added features and services. The use of IoT across various components in transportation is to achieve the cost savings as well as increasing efficiency while making new services and business models further forming a major driver for the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market.

There has been a decrease in the cost of both sensors & controllers: The growth in infrastructural development, internet penetration, along with rising in demand for automation and analytics are the major factors that reduce the cost of advanced sensors and controllers within the transportation sector. Furthermore, different tools and software are provided by the major market players for optimizing devices thus helping in reduce costs along with managing the connectivity of devices effectively. China, Japan, and India have been a few major countries that have contributed to the growth and expansion of the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope:

Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market,Type:

o Hardware

o Software

o Services

Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market, Mode of Transportation:

o Roadways

o Railways

o Airways

o Maritime

Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market, Application:

o Automotive telematics

o Reservation, toll, & ticketing systems

o Security & surveillance system

o Remote monitoring

o Others

Key Players operating in the Asia Pacific IoT Transportation Market:

• Verizon Communications

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Terbine

• LimeBike

• Borderless

• Thales Group

• Tom-tom N.V.

• AT&T, Inc.

• General Electric

• Garmin International

• Nuance Communication

• Denso Corp.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Veniam

