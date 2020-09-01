Global IoT for Public Safety Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Vertical, Application, and Geography

Global IoT for Public Safety Market was valued US$ 1050 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global IoT for Public Safety Market have changed the pattern of safety and security in public areas. The million dollar industry have examined growth and there is possibility of progress at a double-digit CAGR, making the hike from million to billion dollar industry during forecast period. IoT is transforming the public safety by delivering reliable and secure communication to the first responders and citizens. As public safety and security remain the priority of the governments all across the world; ensuring the safety of citizens, organizations, and financial institutions from external compressions forms an important area. They mainly depends on the advanced public safety and security solutions, like communication networks, surveillance systems, and biometric & authentication system, to protection of citizens. In this situation, reliable IoT platform and solutions play an important role to offer advanced safety and security smart devices, applications, and critical communication networks in case of critical emergencies.

Internet of Everything after internet of things methodology can actually cost less than a straight radio network. Due to commercial, off-the-shelf mobile devices provide many of the same capabilities as more expensive digital radios. A mix of industrial internet of things; sensors and consumer devices are being applied to enhance public safety.

Predictive regulating uses various analytics and algorithms to identify potential areas or events of crime before they occur. Companies like Predpol and Hitachi Data Systems offer special tools designed to collect past type, place and time of the crime and map criminal behavior designs. All these solutions may provide each law implementation agency with customized crime predictions for the places and times, crimes are most probably occurs.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Global IoT for Public Safety Market outlook. It is done corresponding to the technological evolution and developments done in the field of IoT in terms of public security and safety. Report segments Global IoT for Public Safety Market by type, application, and region, providing the in-depth analysis of overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Global IoT for Public Safety Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

IoT for public safety solutions helps in minimizing the impact of cyber-attacks, and natural disasters on the economy. Many states across the world have special public safety departments and agencies whose primary responsibility is to deploy IoT public safety solutions to limit the effects of criminal attacks and natural disasters. The citizens are usually dependent on the government and public departments for their day-to-day safety and security requirements.

Key players operated in market include Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NEC, Intellivision, IBM, Hitachi Vantara, West Corporation, Nokia Networks, Throughtek, Star Controls, Sierra Wireless, Telit, ESRI, Cradlepoint, X-Systems, Yardarm Technologies, Iskratel, Carbyne, Endeavour Technology, Kova.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global IoT for Public Safety Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IoT for Public Safety Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global IoT for Public Safety Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT for Public Safety Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global IoT for Public Safety Market:

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Component:

• Platform

• Solution

• Services

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Vertical:

• Emergency Communication and Incident Management

• Critical Infrastructure Security

• Surveillance and Security

• Disaster Management

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Application:

• Smart Building and Home Automation

• Homeland Security

• Smart Utilities

• Smart Healthcare

• Smart Manufacturing

• Smart Transportation

• Others

Global IoT for Public Safety Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle east & Africa

Key players operated in market include:

• Microsoft

• Cisco Systems

• NEC

• Intellivision

• IBM

• Hitachi Vantara

• West Corporation

• Nokia Networks

• Throughtek

• Star Controls

• Sierra Wireless

• Telit

• ESRI

• Cradlepoint

• X-Systems

• Yardarm Technologies

• Iskratel

• Carbyne

• Endeavour Technology

• Kova.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IoT for Public Safety Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IoT for Public Safety Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IoT for Public Safety Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IoT for Public Safety Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IoT for Public Safety Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IoT for Public Safety Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IoT for Public Safety Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IoT for Public Safety by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IoT for Public Safety Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IoT for Public Safety Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IoT for Public Safety Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

