US IoT in BFSI Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

US IoT in BFSI Market was valued at 21.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % between the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.



The US IoT in BFSI is segmented by Component (Security, Customer Experience Management, Monitoring, Data Management, Others), End-user (Banking, Insurance, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises).

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current US IoT in BFSI Market outlook. The report encompasses the US IoT in BFSI Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the US IoT in BFSI Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain the market positioning of competitors.

Banks have largely focused on other digital technologies that have helped them to fend off competition from challenger banks and start-ups. IoT is the interconnection of uniquely identifiable embedded computing devices presents within the existing internet infrastructure. IoT is expected to offer advanced connectivity of devices, systems, and services that go beyond normal machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and covers a variety of protocols, domains, as well as applications. In the financial services space, the interconnection of the embedded devices is expected to incorporate in automation in several legacy processes. As IoT led digitization begins to take root, new business models and products are emerging. This is opening up new frontiers of innovation that can potentially reshape customer experiences, and throw up clear winners or losers in the financial services sector.

Within the BFSI industry, a major IoT opportunity lies in the insurance vertical, specifically within risk management. The banking industry has taken the chances to develop many new ways to gather the valuable data of consumer through smart and sensor devices. IOT technology has endowed the banking and finance industry technologically to assist their customer and help them to achieve a better commercial result. Internet of things such as a biometric and positional sensor is helpful to the banking industry to track the quality control in a better way and to take a vital decision on business leading to stay ahead of the curve.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive US IoT in BFSI Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding US IoT in BFSI Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the US IoT in BFSI Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US IoT in BFSI Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the recent trends coming up to boost the US IoT in BFSI Segment is:

• Banking on wearables

• Pumping up payments

• Blockchain-based smart contracts

• Smarter branches

• Banking at home

Market Scope:

• US IoT in BFSI Market, Type:

o Analytics:

 Pushes & Alerts

 Embedded Models

 Real-time

o US IoT in BFSI Market, Security

 Endpoint

 Networking

 Cloud

 Application

oUS IoT in BFSI Market, Monitoring System

 Real-time

 Remote

o US IoT in BFSI Market,Platform

 Cloud

 Data Management

 Application Enablement

 Connectivity Management

 Device Management

•US IoT in BFSI Market,Application

o Building & Home Automation

o Manufacturing

o Retail

o Transportation

o Others

Key Players operating in the Market:

• Verizon Communications

• Oracle

• Fluxgen Technologies

• SenseGiz

• Altiux Innovations

• Honeywell

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Google

• Happiest Minds

• EVRYTHNG

• Bosch Software Innovation

• Software AG

• AT&T

• CSS Security

• AIG

• Fintech

• IBM

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: US IoT in BFSI Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global US IoT in BFSI Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global US IoT in BFSI Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America US IoT in BFSI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe US IoT in BFSI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific US IoT in BFSI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America US IoT in BFSI Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue US IoT in BFSI by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global US IoT in BFSI Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global US IoT in BFSI Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global US IoT in BFSI Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

