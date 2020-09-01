Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, Application and Country

Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Heat exchangers are the widely used equipment for numerous end-user applications because of its eco-friendly and energy-efficient features. Heat exchangers offer numerous advantages like high operating efficiency and reduced energy consumption.

An increase in the industrial utilities across the region, focus of various regulatory bodies to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) , demand for future sustainability and industrial operations are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the Asia Pacific heat exchanger market. Hugh investments in HVACR industries is one of the key drivers in the Asia Pacific heat exchanger market.

Heat exchanger market is employed in an extensive range of end-use industries, which includes nuclear & thermal power plants, petroleum refineries, petrochemical plants, food processing plants, and HVACR. HVACR application segment is projected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. High growth in the market is attributed to the rapid expantion of the building & construction industry and hugh investments in infrastructure projects by government.

Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market is experiencing high growth because of the rise in demand from capital exhaustive projects in the industries like chemical, brewery & distillery, petroleum, desalination power generation and nuclear energy. The Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market report estimates the Heat Exchanger market in terms of volume and value.

By country, the Asia-Pacific heat exchanger market is segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific. Heavy investments form foreign investor in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in India and China for the expansion of end-user industries are expected to boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market. An increase in demand for chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries and growth of the commercial building & construction industry, high-end real estate are driving the demand for heat exchanger in China and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market:

Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market, by Construction:

• Tubular

• Plate Type

• Extended Surface

Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market, by Application:

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive & Aviation

• Power Plants

• Mining

• Chemicals

• HVAC

• Others

Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market, by Geography

• Australia

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Companies analysed in Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market:

• Alfa Laval AB

• Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

• Danfoss A/S

• General Electric

• Hamon Group

• Hisaka

• Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd.

• Johnson Control

• Mersen

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Modine Manufacturing Company

• Sondex Holdings A/S

• SPX Corporation

• Thermax

• Toshiba

• Xylem Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Asia Pacific Heat Exchanger Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

