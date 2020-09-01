Global Cold Storage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Warehouse Type, Construction, Temperature, Application, and Region

Global Cold Storage Market was valued US$ 242.61 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rising alertness about the hygiene is causing consumer preferences to shift toward ready-to-cook meals. Consumers are favoring frozen food due to the ease of use in terms of packing technique and support for microwave cooking. However, lack of refrigeration facilities in retail stores and inadequate distribution facilities to serve the rural areas pose major challenges to the frozen food market in developing economies. The major driving growth factors for cold storage market are increasing demand for healthy food, import and export of refrigerated foods, and increasing private sector participation.

Cold storage technologies offer useful features, such as advanced refrigeration technologies and monitoring and tracking systems of various products like fruits and vegetables, significantly lessen the possibility of wastage of temperature-sensitive goods. However, the major challenge for industry players is to expand cold storage market. Due to lack of infrastructure is necessary it is hard to maintain the cold storage market. Additionally, lack of reliable power supply for cold warehouses further increases the operation costs. However, this also opens opportunities for the industry players to develop unique solutions that can overcome the unreliable power supply in emerging markets.

The report is segmented into Warehouse Type, Construction, Temperature, Application and region. Cold Storage Market based on Warehouse Type includes Private & semi-private, and Public. Further, construction classified into Bulk storage, Production stores, and Ports. Chilled and Frozen is derived under temperature segment.

Based on the application, Cold Storage Market segmented into five segments, namely processed food, dairy, fruits & vegetables, fish, meat, & seafood, and pharmaceuticals. In terms of construction, production segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Bulk storage construction type warehouse is suitable for storing fruits and vegetables in bulk.

Based on the temperature type, the frozen segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Warehouses falling under the chilled segment maintain their storage temperature in the ranges of 32-23 °F. They are used to store fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, dry fruits, milk, dehydrated foods among others. Warehouses falling under frozen segment maintain their storage temperature in the ranges from -10 to -20°F. They are used to store frozen vegetables, fruit, fish, meat, seafood, and other products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Cold Storage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cold Storage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cold Storage Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Cold Storage Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cold Storage Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Cold Storage Market:

Global Cold Storage Market, by Warehouse Type:

• Private & semi-private

• Public

Global Cold Storage Market, by Construction:

• Bulk storage

• Production stores

• Ports

Global Cold Storage Market, by Temperature:

• Chilled

• Frozen

Global Cold Storage Market, by Application:

• Fruits & vegetables

• Dairy

• Fish, meat & seafood

• Processed food

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Cold Storage Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Cold Storage Market:

• Cloverleaf Cold Storage

• Agro Merchants Group

• Burris Logistics

• Americold Logistics LLC

• Wabash National Corporation

• Preferred Freezer Services

• Burris Logistics

• Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

• Nichirei Logistics Co. Ltd.

• Barloworld Limited

• VersaCold Logistics Services

• Cloverleaf Cold Storage

• Henningsen Cold Storage

• AGRO Merchants Group North America

• Burris Logistics

• Cloverleaf Cold Storage

• Nordic Logistics

• United States Cold Storage

