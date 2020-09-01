Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By End Use and By Region

Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market has valued US$ 107.18 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast.

Crystalline silicon PV have a property such as long-term sustainable, environment-friendly, inexpensive renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels. Robust demand for renewable energy, increase in electricity demand and limited availability of fossil fuels favored with strict government regulations on carbon emission drives the crystalline silicon PV market. Crystalline silicon PV dominates XX % of the market. Industrial development of silicone PV has been favored by cost reduction in order to compete with fossil fuels thereby accelerating market growth.

Global crystalline silicon PV market is segmented by type, by end use, and by region. Mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline are product segment of the global crystalline silicon PV market. Based on end-user, global crystalline silicon PV market is classified into residential and commercial, utility-scale. Geographically, global crystalline silicon PV market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Multi-crystalline silicone also known as polysilicon segment constitute more than XX % of the global market share in 2018, of crystalline silicon. However, monocrystalline is foreseen to gain growth, due to the introduction of the new technologies of continuous fast pulling monocrystalline silicon and diamond wire cutting silicon wafer and the cost of a monocrystalline silicon wafer is approaching than that of polysilicon. Monocrystalline silicon is observed to be the material of choice for PV panels owing to their higher efficiency compared to polycrystalline silicon.

Utility-scale dominated the crystalline silicon PV market in 2017 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. The cost to install solar has dropped by more than XX %, leading the industry to expand. Residential segment is projected to gain growth, due to lucrative price reduction record.

Asia-Pacific crystalline silicon PV market is estimated to have the growth at a faster pace during the forecast period, due to strong government support and pressure of reducing carbon emission. Asia Pacific is the major contributor to carbon emissions. Asia-Pacific is identified as a most lucrative market for crystalline silicon PV. Growth is driven by countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, which is supported by the increasing government policy and promotional measures for natural energy.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., Solar World AG, Canadian Solar Inc., and Sun Power Corporation, First Solar, Yingli, Hanwha Q-Cell, SFCE, ReneSola, SunPower, Vikram Solar, Lanco, Su Kam are key players of Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market

Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market, by Product:

• Mono-Crystalline

• Multi-Crystalline

Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market, by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Utility-Scale

Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global crystalline silicon PV market:

• Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

• Solar World AG

• Canadian Solar Inc.

• Sun Power Corporation

• First Solar

• Yingli

• Hanwha Q-Cell

• SFCE

• ReneSola

• SunPower

• Vikram Solar

• Lanco

• Su Kam

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Crystalline Silicon PV Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Crystalline Silicon PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Crystalline Silicon PV by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Crystalline Silicon PV Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

