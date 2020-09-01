Global Microgrid as a Service Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, Industry, and Region

Global Microgrid as a Service Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.90 % during a forecast period.

Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) has enabled to produce and manage electricity. Microgrids resourcefully creates a plan for managing the local energy generation and supply avoiding disruption in power.

Currently, the electric power industry is witnessing in the way of major innovation. The energy landscape is transforming across the globe. Consumers have choices as electric supply diversifies. New opportunities empower them to secure energy from cleaner sources in a way, which will better suit their needs and also saves them money. These factors are expected to drive growth in the global microgrid as a service market.

The global microgrid as a service market is analyzed the in-depth analysis of opportunities, challenges, market key trends, market indicators along with the graphical representation of attractive analysis as per segments, which will be provided in the report as per the customization.

On the other hand, microgrids are more complex to install and operate. The installation will be complex in the era of the campus, which incorporates multiple forms of a generation of electricity with each other and the central electric grid. To overcome this complexity, a team of experts is required for development and operation.

One of the opportunities for growth and innovation is implementing controls with new microgrid technologies to arrange critical loads. The resulting determinations are expected to lead to an expanded understanding of the advanced microgrid’s ability to provide suitable voltage regulation, frequency stability, and power characteristics.

High investments by governments in microgrid infrastructure is contributing significant market growth in the global microgrid as a service market. Governments across the globe are supporting the adoption of microgrids because of their strong endurance capability during natural calamities. The governments are focusing on the adoption of green energy and renewable energy. For instance, the Japanese government estimated a budget of US$ 0.5 million per month for developing innovative microgrids to contribute to the development and implementation of microgrids.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the dominant position in the global microgrid as a service market because of the increasing rural electrification programs by developing countries like china, japan, and India. Additionally, the rapid expansion of the end-user industry is causing to increase the electricity generation of renewable energy in the region. Furthermore, the North America region is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global microgrid as a service market. Increased production rates, high-quality power, and safe industrial operations are some of the factors, which are attributed to the growth in the market. The United States Department of Energy is also empowering the development and deployment of microgrids.

Some of the prominent key players include ABB, General Electric, Hitachi, Lockheed Martin, Schneider Electric, and Siemens in the global microgrid as a service market is focusing on building advanced technologies in the energy production process.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global microgrid as a service market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global microgrid as a service market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Microgrid as a Service Market

Global Microgrid as a Service Market, By Type

• Grid connected

• Islanded

Global Microgrid as a Service Market, By Application

• Engineering & Design Service

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• Monitoring & Control Service

• Operation & Maintenance Service

Global Microgrid as a Service Market, By Industry

• Government

• Residential & Commercial

• Industrial

• Military & Defense

Global Microgrid as a Service Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Microgrid as a Service Market

• General Electric

• ABB Ltd

• Aggreko

• Anbaric Transmission

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Metco Engineering

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens AG

• Duke Energy Corporation

• Spirae, LLC

• Tech Mahindra

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• Engie

• Green Energy Corp.

• Exelon Corporation

• Solarcity Corporation

