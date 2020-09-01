Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Transportation, by Hardware, by Connectivity, by Solution, and by Geography

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 20187 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Smart fleet management as a concept allows the owners to know the location of their vehicles, where and how the driver is driving along with the overall vehicle health as well. It helps for tracking of delivery bikes and trucks to support owners in knowing the exact path/ route chosen by the drivers along the driving speed as well. The smart fleet management notifies the owner also when the vehicle requires a servicing or any other maintenance servicing. In time servicing of the vehicle along with getting the exact information about the related attributes of the vehicle saves a lot of money of the owners. It further prevents the future problems that may likely get caused due to the vehicle breakdown. Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market optimizes the vehicle functioning along with supporting the overall health of the driver and the vehicle.

Smart Fleet Management Market

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market is segmented into transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography. Considering the hardware segment, the market for smart fleet management is classified into tracking optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics. The ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems held the largest market share that can be attributed to its functioning that monitors and delivers real-time data to the drivers for proper guidance and smooth traveling of the vehicles. By connectivity, the short-range communication system is the largest segment in the Middle-east market. Increase in traffic growth and rise in demand for monitoring of shorter distances to properly regulate traffic jams have led the short-range segment holds the largest market share followed by the long-range segment.

As part of Dubai’s smart city plan, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is implementing an all-inclusive plan to have a unified modern control center, to manage the city’s transportation. This is done for managing the local fleets and other road users to adjust with the regulations, along with giving access to a realm of benefits. Proven smart fleet management systems in a reassuring way help to reduce accidents, mileage, maintenance costs as well as fuel consumption thereby reducing carbon emissions. As a result, businesses related to smart fleet management solutions have become more profitable over the years and will likely grow in future as well.

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market has seen immense growth in the last few years. GCC countries and Israel are the ones profiled under the scope of Middle-east Smart Fleet Management market. The huge investments made by car manufacturers, quick infrastructural development, and economic growth to boost the usage of electric cars are certain key aspects that have boosted overall market growth in Middle-east for Smart Fleet Management.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-east Smart Fleet Management market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-east

Smart Fleet Management market

• Smart Fleet Management market segmentation on the basic transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography

• Smart Fleet Management market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with

a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Smart Fleet Management market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the smart Fleet Management market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Smart Fleet Management market globally.

Some of the key players of the Middle-eastSmart Fleet Management market include:

• SCG

• WABCO

• Trinetra Wireless

• Tanweer Fleet Management Solutions

• Smart Fleet

• Dubai Technologies

• Arabco Smart Technology

• EDT

• Locanix

• Astrata

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Raw material manufacturers of Smart Fleet Management components (suppliers for Tier I)

• Automobile manufacturers

• Suppliers of Smart Fleet Management

• Traders, distributors, and suppliers of Smart Fleet Management components or raw materials

• Smart Fleet Management Market Investors

• Organized and unorganized aftermarket suppliers

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market:

The research report segments the Middle-eastSmart Fleet Management market based on transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography.

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market, By Transportation:

• Automotive

• Rolling Stack

• Marine

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market, By Hardware:

• Tracking

• Optimization

• ADAS

• Remote Diagnostics

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market, By Connectivity:

• Short Range Communication

• Long Range Communication

• Cloud

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market, By Solution:

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet Optimization

Middle-east Smart Fleet Management Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

o GCC Countries

o Israel

o Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of GCC Countries Smart Fleet Management market

• Breakdown of Israel Smart Fleet Management market

• Breakdown of Others Smart Fleet Management market

