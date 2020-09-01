Global Green Tires Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Vehicle Type, by Application, by Region

Global Green Tires Market was valued US$69.82 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Green Tires Market is segmented by vehicle type, by application and by region. Green Tires market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy duty and Aircraft. On-Road and Off-Road are application segment of Green Tires market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Green tire is a way big dream for the tire manufacturers. It’s a rocky road to fulfil this dream. Replacement of the raw materials present in tires with renewable materials may have a negative impact on the braking performance and compromising here is not acceptable. Currently the label “green” is used for tires, designed with an aim to improve the fuel economy.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/17093

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the green tires market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. Passenger cars lead the automotive production across the globe. In recent years, automotive manufacturers have been focusing on fuel efficiency, which, in turn, has created a demand for fuel-efficient tires.

Based on application, the on-road application segment accounted for the largest share of the green tires market in 2017. On-road vehicles include passenger cars, and trucks, which run on roads to transport passengers and goods from one place to another.

Europe was the largest market for green tires in 2017, in terms of volume. Europe is expected to become the largest market by 2026, as tire labelling regulations and growing awareness about green tires are expected to drive the green tires market in Europe during the forecast period.

PPG Industries Inc., Pirelli Tyre SpA, Bridgestone, Green Arc Tire Manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Michelin North America, Continental, Maxxis, Hankook, Kumho, Pyrolyx AG, Lanxess, Vittoria, Apollo Vredestein, CST., Sailun, LINGLONG TIRE, Kenda Tires., CRAIN COMMUNICATIONS, INC., Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Yokohama Tire Corporation, Nexen, MRF, Petlas, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP. are key players included in the Green Tires Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/17093

Scope of Global Green Tires Market:

Global Green Tires Market by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Duty

• Aircraft

Global Green Tires Market by Application:

• On-Road

• Off-Road

Global Green Tires Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Green Tires Market:

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Pirelli Tyre SpA

• Bridgestone

• Green Arc Tire Manufacturing

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber

• Michelin North America

• Continental

• Maxxis

• Hankook

• Kumho

• Pyrolyx AG

• Lanxess

• Vittoria

• Apollo Vredestein

• CST.

• Sailun

• LINGLONG TIRE

• Kenda Tires.

• CRAIN COMMUNICATIONS INC.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

• Yokohama Tire Corporation

• Nexen

• MRF

• Petlas

• Balkrishna Industries Limited

• TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Green Tires Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Green Tires Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Green Tires Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Green Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Green Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Green Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Green Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Green Tires by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Green Tires Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Green Tires Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Green Tires Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Green Tires Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-green-tires-market/17093/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com