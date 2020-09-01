Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, by Sales Channel, by Vehicle type and Region.

Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market was valued at US$ 2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.5Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25% during a forecast period.

The mobility of the future getting much easier, more flexible and more individual for users. Strong growth in demand due to rising income, middle class, and a young population. Utility vehicle sales increased 19.95 percent year-on-year in April-November 2017. Innovation is likely to intensify among engine technology & alternative fuels factors to impact more on the growth of Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market.

Based on the Sales Channel, OEMs segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Well-known multinationals companies have been developing closer links with few original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to exploit the relational rents derived from collaborating with those manufacturing service providers. OEM suppliers playing an increasingly important role in the business systems of today’s global economy. OEM manufacturers playing a crucial role in the product innovation process of industry networks and with manufacturer are in better position to build trust and a cooperative relationship with its customers and technology suppliers. In Vehicle type, Passenger Vehicle is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the gas charged shock absorbers are increased due to continuous global connectivity, the foreseeable trends of social personas suggest that autonomous and shared mobility will increase greatly by 2030. Five of the top 20 companies with the highest R&D investment are vehicle manufacturers, usage intensity and service life of vehicles is expected to change dramatically as a result of electrification and sharing. The rapid progress made in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep neural networks make it possible to achieve. Changing technology and High competition will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some 3.9 billion people representing just over half of the world’s population and implementing stringent quality-improvement processes and driving a multi-year frontline sales transformation to improve customer satisfaction and sales performance. The subcontinent pioneered the concept of ultra-low-cost cars, and the low-cost customer segment remains a hearty subset of the burgeoning auto marketplace. Population with enormous projected growth has important implications in terms of economic development, Asia-Pacific’s contribution to world sales increased from 15.9% in 2000 to 47.6% in 2013. This was largely due to the rapid pace of growth seen in the developing economies in China, India, and Indonesia.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market

Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, by Type

• Mono Tube

• Twin Tube

Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, by Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Tenneco

• ACDelco, Inc

• Meritor

• Gabriel

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• ITT Corporation

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

• Arnott

• Showa Corporation

• KONI

• Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

• Magneti Marelli

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Duro Shox Pvt Ltd

• KYB Corporation

• Zhejiang Sensen Auto Parts Co., Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Gas Charged Shock Absorbers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

