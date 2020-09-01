Global Rooftop Solar PV Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by End Use, By Application and By Region

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market has valued US$ 33.74 Bn and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast.

Government focus on conventional energy sources and support of government subsidies and tax credits is driving the rooftop solar PV market. Increasing awareness for the use of solar energy across the globe, shift toward clean, reliable, affordable electricity and rapid proliferation of solar panels mounted on the roofs of homes and businesses fuels the growth solar rooftop market. Reductions in technology prices, innovative financing, and growing networks of solar installers and financial partners further stimulate the market.

Global rooftop solar PV market is segmented by application, by end use, and by region. Based on application, rooftop solar PV market is segmented into off-grid and on-grid. Commercial and residential are the end-use segment of the rooftop solar PV market. Geographically, rooftop solar PV market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Residential segment dominated the rooftop solar PV market. Reduction in production costs and innovation in the technology of solar panels drives the rooftop solar PV in the residential segment. Rooftop solar is widely used in commercial and industrial buildings as it provides benefits such as economic cost, less complexity and no cost of land.

Rooftop solar PV systems are gaining popularity as they provide off-grid and on-grid flexibility. Transmission of solar electricity to other sites is less efficient for rooftop solar due to lack of smart grid infrastructure. Off-grid rooftop solar PV segment dominated the market in 2018. Rooftop solar PV systems are available through financial leasing and third-party model resulting in an increase in their demand in off-grid applications. Off-grid system allows you to store your solar power in batteries for use when the power grid goes down or off. Off-grid provides power for your critical loads when the power grid is down.

Germany is leading in the global solar rooftop PV market. Countries such as Germany, Japan, and the USA grab a major chunk of solar PV rooftop market. Solar rooftop PV markets in these countries are driven by strong PV project pipelines, flexible and innovative financing mechanisms, and proactive government policies. Germany’s growth is blessed by technological progress, the learning curve, and economies-of-scale, the investment costs for PV power plants. In Germany, module prices range in 10-20% higher than on the world market, due to anti-dumping measures of the European Commission.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., SolarCity Corporation, Sungevity, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, SunPower Corporation, SolarWorld AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, Pristine Sun LLC, Solimpeks Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Solar, Vikram Solar, Canadian Solar Limited, RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd. and Sunshot Solar Co. Ltd are key players included in the rooftop solar PV market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Rooftop Solar PV Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Turbomolecular Pumps Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Turbo molecular Pumps Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Rooftop Solar PV Market

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market, by Application:

• On-Grid

• Off-Grid

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market by End Use:

• Commercial/Institutional Consumers

• Residential Consumers

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rooftop Solar PV Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rooftop Solar PV Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rooftop Solar PV by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rooftop Solar PV Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

