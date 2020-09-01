Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Conventional and Intelligent), by Component (Busbars, Circuit Breakers and Fuses, Overload Relays, VSDS and Soft Starters), by End-User and by Geography

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers (LV MCC) Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 3.52 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Motor control centers are the assembly of one or more enclosed sections with common power bus containing motor control units. An MCC includes variable frequency drives, programmable controllers, and metering.

The low voltage motor control centers market based on type has been segmented into conventional motor control centers and intelligent motor control centers. The conventional motor control centers segment is expected to be the major contributors to the market growth of low voltage motor control centers during the forecast period. Intelligent motor control centers are projected to grow at a high CAGR due to increasing industrial automation by end-use industries globally.

Based on the component, the busbars segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for low voltage motor control. Busbars are major current carrying components used in utilities to deliver power to buildings, in industrial applications, to electrical loads. The market by end-use has been segmented into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment divided into oil & gas, mining, cement & manufacturing, chemicals and petrochemicals, food & beverage and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth of low voltages motor control centers.

Geographically, the low voltages motor control centers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for low voltage motor control centers during the forecast period. This is due to increasing industrialization and urbanization and increasing electricity demand across countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia. However, the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

• Low voltage motor control centers market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the low voltage motor control centers market.

• Low voltage motor control centers market segmentation on the basis type, component, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Low voltage motor control centers market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Low voltage motor control centers market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the low voltage motor control centers market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about low voltage motor control centers market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the low voltage motor control centers market globally.

Some of the prominent key players in the low voltage motor control centers market include

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Eaton (Ireland)

• Siemens (Germany)

• General Electric (US)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Rockwell Automation (US)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Key Target Audience:

• Low voltage motor control centers manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

• Environmental research institutes

• State and national regulatory authorities

• Process industries and power and energy associations

• Consulting companies in the energy and power sector

• Energy efficiency consultancies

• Institutional investors and shareholders

• Government and research organizations

The scope of the Low Voltage Motor Control Centers (LV MCC) Market Report:

The Research report segments the low voltage motor control centers market based on type, component, end-user, and geography

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market, By Type:

• Conventional Motor Control Centers

• Intelligent Motor Control Centers

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market, By Component:

• Busbars

• Circuit Breakers & Fuses

• Overload Relays

• Variable Speed Drives

• Soft Starters

• Others

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market, By End-User:

• Industrial

o Oil & Gas

o Mining and Metals

o Utilities

o Chemicals and Petrochemicals

o Cement and Manufacturing

o Food and Beverage

o Others

• Commercial

Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

• Breakdown of Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Low Voltage Motor Control Centers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

