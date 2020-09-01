Power Plant Control System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS and Others), by Component, by Plant Type (Coal, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, Nuclear and others), by Application and by Geography

Power Plant Control System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.20 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



Increasing demand for electricity around the world and particularly in emerging economies, there is a need to raise operating efficiency and operate power plants in a way that takes account of the environment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The DCS segment is expected to form one of the major contributors to the Power Plant Control System Market. There is increasing capacity of coal-based thermal power plants in the Asia Pacific (APAC), large capacity of nuclear power plants and large hydroelectric plants in Latin America is expected to drive the market for DCS in the power plant control system market. The Power Plant Control System Market based on plant type has been segmented into coal, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil, natural gas, and renewables power plants. The renewables segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for power plant control systems market. This growth is attributed to the global investment in the renewable energy sector and rise in automation of the renewable energy power plants in Europe, The APAC, and North America.

Geographically, APAC is expected to be one of the largest markets for power plant control system. High growth in the APAC region can be attributed to increasing in power consumption, modernization across countries like India and China that is further driving the overall market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Power Plant Control System Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Power Plant Control System Market.

• Power Plant Control System Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Power Plant Control System Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Power Plant Control System Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Power Plant Control System Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about the Power Plant Control System Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Power Plant Control System market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the power plant control system market include

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Honeywell (US)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• Emerson (US)

• GE (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Energy associations and Environment associations

• Banks, venture capitalists, financial institutions and other investors

• Government and industry associations

• Government and research organizations

• Energy efficiency consultants

• Companies related to electric power generation

• Manufacturing industry

• Power plant project developers

• State and national regulatory authorities

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Power Plant Control System Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Power Plant Control System Market Report:

The Research report segments the power plant control system market based on the solution, component, application, plant type, and geography.

Power Plant Control System Market, By Solution:

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

• Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Power Plant Control System Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Power Plant Control System Market, By Application:

• Boiler and Auxiliaries Control

• Turbine and Auxiliaries Control

• Generator Excitation and Electrical Control

• Others

Power Plant Control System Market, By Plant Type:

• Coal

• Natural Gas

• Hydroelectric

• Nuclear

• Oil

• Renewables

Power Plant Control System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Power Plant Control System Market

• Breakdown of Europe Power Plant Control System Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Power Plant Control System Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Power Plant Control System Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Power Plant Control System Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Power Plant Control System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Power Plant Control System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Power Plant Control System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Power Plant Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Power Plant Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Power Plant Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Power Plant Control System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Plant Control System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Power Plant Control System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Power Plant Control System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Power Plant Control System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

