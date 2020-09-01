Sand Control Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Techniques (Gravel Pack, Frac Pack, Sand Screens, Inflow Control Devices and Others), by Well Type (Cased Hole and Open Hole), by Application and by Geography

Sand Control Systems Market is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2026 from USD 2.53 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Sand can present major obstacles to well production by reducing production rates, sand bridging, erosion of equipment and sand removal & disposal.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sand produces in the wellbore due to improper completion techniques or changes in reservoir properties over the period of time. Most reservoirs are comprised of heterogeneous sands that vary widely in particle size and shape.

Some of the sand control techniques available are given below:

• Rate exclusion

• Plastic consolidation

• Selective completion practices

• Resin coated gravel

• Maintenance and work-over

• High energy resin placement

• Stand-alone slotted liners or screens

• Gravel Packing

The onshore segment formed one of the major contributors to the sand control systems market. There are optimum reserves of oil & gas and increased dependency on conventional oil & gas. Cased hole well completions segment hold one of the largest markets share for sand control systems due to its retrieving logging measurements in the well casing during the good completion operations. Geographically, Asia Pacific (APAC) has formed one of the largest markets for sand control systems due to ease of drilling and production for oil reservoirs and increasing drilling activities in APAC are driving the overall market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Sand Control Systems market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Sand Control Systems market.

• Sand Control Systems market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Sand Control Systems market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Sand Control Systems market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Sand Control Systems market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about the Sand Control Systems market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Sand Control Systems market globally.

Key players operating in the sand control systems market include:

• Halliburton (US)

• Schlumberger (US)

• Weatherford (Switzerland)

• National Oilwell Varco (US)

• Baker Hughes (US)

• Oil States International (US)

• Tendeka (UK)

• Welltec (Denmark)

• Packers Plus (Canada)

• Interwell (Norway)

Key Target Audience:

• Sand control systems manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

• State and national regulatory authorities

• Environmental research institutes

• Consulting companies in the energy and power sector

• Institutional investors and shareholders

• Petroleum companies

• Power and energy associations

• Government and research organizations

• Energy efficiency consultancies

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Sand Control Systems market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the sand control systems market based on application, Techniques, well type and geography.

Sand Control Systems Market, By Application:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Sand Control Systems Market, By Technique:

• Gravel Pack

• Frac Pack

• Sand Screens

• Inflow Control Devices

• Others

Sand Control Systems Market, By Well Type:

• Cased Hole

• Open Hole

Sand Control Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Sand Control Systems Market

• Breakdown of Europe Sand Control Systems Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Sand Control Systems Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Sand Control Systems Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Sand Control Systems Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Sand Control Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sand Control Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sand Control Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sand Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sand Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sand Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sand Control Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sand Control Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sand Control Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sand Control Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sand Control Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

