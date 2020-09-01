Utility Asset Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Hardware and Software), by Utility Type (Public Utility and Private Utility), by Application and by Geography

Utility Asset Management (UAM) Market is expected to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% .

UAM provides detailed equipment diagnostics, real-time data, provides a true picture of equipment status and minimizes the risk of failure using predictive and preventive maintenance approaches. The utility asset management market based on the component has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. Based on application, the market has been segmented into a transformer, sub-station, and transmission & distribution lines. The transformer application segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the market as it is the most important asset of the grid.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for utility asset management followed by Asia Pacific (APAC). High growth in these regions is attributed to growing industrialization and urbanization, increasing upgradation of utility infrastructure and rising renewable power generation capacity. Growth across countries like India, Japan, and China are further driving the overall market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

• Utility Asset Management market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Utility Asset Management market.

• Utility Asset Management market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Utility Asset Management market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Utility Asset Management market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Utility Asset Management market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Utility Asset Management market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Utility Asset Management market globally.

Some of the prominent key players operating in the utility asset management market include

• ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Sentient Energy, Inc (US)

• Emerson Electric Co. (US)

• S&C Electric (US)

• Enetics Inc. (US)

• Lindsey Manufacturing Co. (US)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

Key Target Audience:

• Equipment or Component asset management system providers

• Government and research organizations

• Investors and financial community professionals

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

The scope of the Distributed Generation Market Report:

This research report segments the utility asset management market based on application, component, utility type, and geography.

Utility Asset Management Market, By Application:

• Transformer

• Sub-Station

• Transmission & Distribution Lines

Utility Asset Management Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Utility Asset Management Market, By Utility Type:

• Public Utility

• Private Utility

Utility Asset Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Utility Asset Management Market

• Breakdown of Europe Utility Asset Management Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Utility Asset Management Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Utility Asset Management Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Utility Asset Management Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Utility Asset Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Utility Asset Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Utility Asset Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Utility Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Utility Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Utility Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Utility Asset Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Utility Asset Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Utility Asset Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Utility Asset Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Utility Asset Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

