Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, Application, and Region

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market Drivers and Restrains:

An axial piston pump is a positive displacement pump that has several pistons arranged in a circular pattern inside housing (cylinder block, rotor, or barrel), and it is used as a hydraulic motor. Axial piston motors are existing in swash plate or bent axis design for medium- and high-pressure applications. The global axial piston hydraulic motors market is driven by rise in sales of automobiles, an increase in construction activities, and growth in the mining industry globally. Technological developments, the evolution of the oil & gas industry, and the design up-gradation of motors are expected to bolster the market growth. Government rules and regulations for reducing CO2 (carbon dioxide) and NOX (nitrogen oxide) releases and increased awareness about energy savings will also fuel the market growth in the future.

However, high maintenance cost of hydraulic motor is restraining the market growth at the global level. Increase in demand for renewable energy, rapid pace of infrastructural improvements, and developments in present machines are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market over the forecast period. Continuous monitoring of these motors to identify and rectify any failure in the equipment are the major challenges for the global axial piston hydraulic motors market in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the manufacturing segment has led the axial piston hydraulic motors market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The rise in the use of technically advanced designs of hydraulic motors, growing demand for environment-friendly products, rising the adoption of process automation, and up-gradation of present equipment and machineries in the manufacturing works will drive the market growth globally. The water management segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period. An increase in necessity for planned towns and cities and a rise in standards of living in the emerging countries are likely to impel the market growth in this segment.

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region. U.S. and Canada are the two largest consumption places, with a consumption market share closely 23.01%, and XX.XX% in 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to owing to development in infrastructure, availability of several manufacturing facilities, major growth of XX% GDP in the developing countries, and increasing construction activities. The rise in midstream investments in pipelines, railcars, refineries, and trucks are create beneficial opportunities for key players in the market. Strict regulations and legislations toward CO2 & NOX emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and the use of eco-friendly products will boost the market growth in the coming years. India is an emerging country, government funding for public infrastructure projects are the major reason for the increasing sales of construction machinery in the future. The country’s real estate market is projected to reach a market size of US$ 180 Bn during the forecast period (2020 to 2027). For instance, the government taken initiatives like ‘Housing for all’ and ‘Smart Cities Mission’ and has invested US$ 31.81 Bn by 2022.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market:

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market, by Product Type:

• Swash Plate

• Bent Axis

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market, by Application:

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Energy & Utility

• Mining

• Food & Beverages

• Construction

• Water Management

• Others (Transportation & Logistics, Maritime, and Chemical)

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market, Major Players:

• Kawasaki Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Danfoss Group

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Eaton Corporation Inc

• Poclain Hydraulics Inc

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Bondioli & Paves SpA

• HAWE Hydraulik SE

• Hydrosila

• Casappa SpA

• Sunfab

• HANSA-TMP

• Damen Technical Agencies

• HYDAC

