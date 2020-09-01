Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Application, and by Region

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market was valued US$ 2.79 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major driving factors of the rotary blasthole drilling rig market are rising construction & developments of road, railway, and tunnels, increasing technological advancements, government focusing on development of infrastructure as roadways and railroads, and increasing demand for the metal and minerals. However, Expensive pricing is the major restraint in the market growth at global level. Technological advancement through AI and IOT is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the rotary blasthole drilling rig market during the forecast period.

The global rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented into type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segment into mid-range drilling rig, large-range drilling rig, and others. Large-range drilling rig is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of X% during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing and construction of roads, railways and tunnels, increasing development of rotary blasthole drilling rig at small quarries.

Based on the application, rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented into quarries, open pit mining, and others. Open pit mining is expected to expand at the high CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period due to rising expansion of existing mines across globe.

In terms of region, the rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America held the dominant market share of XX% of the rotary blasthole drilling rig market in 2018. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to largest number of expansion of existing mines.

Major Key players operating in this market are BAUER, Caterpiller-CAT, FURUKAWA, Epicor, Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Schramm, Sandvik, Sinosteel HYMC, Atlas Copco, Joy, and Sunward. Manufacturers in the Rotary blasthole drilling rig are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Rotary blasthole drilling rig Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rotary blasthole drilling rig Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Rotary blasthole drilling rig Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rotary blasthole drilling rig Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market:

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market, by Type:

• Mid-Range Drilling Rig

• Large-Range Drilling Rig

• Others

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market, by Application:

• Quarries

• Open Pit Mining

• Others

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market:

• BAUER

• Caterpiller-CAT

• FURUKAWA

• Epicor

• Nanchang Kama Co. Ltd.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• Schramm

• Sandvik

• Sinosteel HYMC

• Atlas Copco

• Joy

• Sunward

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

