North America Industrial Brakes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, End User, and by Geography

North America Industrial Brakes Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million by 2026 from US$ 152.63 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors for Industrial Brakes Market are rising technological advancements, increasing popularity of electric brakes, increasing adoption of automation, rising demand for robotics, cost efficient, reduced cost of labor, rising mining and construction, and rising security concerns. High cost of materials required for manufacture industrial brakes and government regulation regarding industrial machineries are act as restrain of the market.

North America Industrial Brakes Market is segmented by type, application, end user, and by geography. Based on application, North America Industrial Brakes Market is classified by dynamic & emergency brakes, holding brakes, and tension brakes. Holding break segment is estimated to largest share of market in forecast period.

On the basis of end user, Industrial Brakes Market is divided by metal & mining, construction, entertainment, manufacturing, marine & shipping, and others. Construction segment is expected to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increasing construction activities and project as population is increasing in this region. In terms of type, Industrial Brakes Market is fragmented by pneumatically-applied, electrically-applied, mechanically-applied, hydraulically-applied, drum & disk brake, and spring brakes. Electrically-applied segment is generated highest revenue in 2018.

In terms of geography, industrial brakes market is segment by US and Canada. US is generated the highest revenue in 2018 and also estimated to continue during forecast period due to rising construction and manufacturing in this country.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in North America Industrial Brakes Market are Akebono Brake Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Carlisle Brake & Friction, Chassis Brakes International, Drive-Line Inc., Eaton Corporation, Industrial Brakes Company, Mach III Clutch, Inc., Ogura Industrial Corp, and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Industrial Brakes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding North America Industrial Brakes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Industrial Brakes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by North America Industrial Brakes Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Industrial Brakes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of North America Industrial Brakes Market

North America Industrial Brakes Market, by Type

• Pneumatically-Applied

• Electrically-Applied

• Mechanically-Applied

• Hydraulically-Applied

• Drum & Disk Brake

• Spring Brakes

North America Industrial Brakes Market, by Application

• Dynamic & Emergency Brakes

• Holding Brakes

• Tension Brakes

North America Industrial Brakes Market, by End User

• Metal & Mining

• Construction

• Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Marine & Shipping

• Others

North America Industrial Brakes Market, by Geography

• US

• Canada

Key Players, North America Industrial Brakes Market are

• Akebono Brake Corporation

• Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

• Carlisle Brake & Friction

• Chassis Brakes International

• Drive-Line Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Industrial Brakes Company

• Mach III Clutch, Inc.

• Ogura Industrial Corp,

• The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Industrial Brakes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Industrial Brakes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Industrial Brakes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Industrial Brakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Industrial Brakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Industrial Brakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Industrial Brakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Industrial Brakes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Industrial Brakes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Industrial Brakes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Industrial Brakes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

