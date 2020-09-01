Internet of Robotic Things Market – North America Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Country (U.S., and Canada)

Internet of Robotic Things Market for North America has been changing the way various industrial sectors evolved in the last few decades. The application of the robotics aspect within the wider IoT transforms the various landscape that are currently being dominated by different business models built upon passive interaction to different dynamic and physical relationships among the digital and physical world.

The IoT technologies, architectures, and services allow massive numbers of sensor being enabled to uniquely address things for communicating with each other and transfer data within the pervasive networks using Internet protocols, which will be the next great technological innovation and business opportunity. It is going to exceed in size and importance for both the personal computer and mobile communications markets, changing the development of the Internet itself.

Currently, most of the IoT initiatives are focused on using connected devices having simple, onboard, and passive sensors to manage, and optimize systems with their processes. This is expected to be immensely impactful. However, the forward-thinking companies explore the more advanced aspects of ubiquitous connectivity to communicate among smart devices. The concept of the Internet of Robotic Things or IoRT is where intelligent devices monitor events, and fuse sensor data from different sources, using both local and distributed intelligence to manage the best course of action. Then it acts on to control or manipulate objects within the physical world, while in some cases physically moving through that world.

In 2015, ABB placed itself in the centre of the IoT technologies in industrial robotics by becoming branch of the Industrial Internet Consortium. Even though IoT might seem new, ABB had announced that their IoT SP or Internet of Things, Services and People strategy has been on track for the last 10 years. They have been trying to find ways for integrating all of the sensors and devices on the manufacturing floor to improve different areas of their operations and improving the reliability of systems for optimizing processes.

Internet of Robotic Things Market , By ApplicationsThe Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics communities have been driven by different and highly complementary objectives, that previously focused on supporting information services for pervasive sensing, tracking and monitoring. The concept focuses on producing action, interaction and autonomous behaviour. For different reason, it is being claimed that the creation of an internet of robotic things (IoRT) combines together the results from the two communities having a strong added value. North America has seen numerous changes across the robotic segment with large investments being made especially in the healthcare sector for hassle free surgeries along with speeding up the complete work.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Internet of Robotic Things Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Internet of Robotic Things Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Internet of Robotic Things Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Internet of Robotic Things Market make the report investor’s guide.

Internet of Robotic Things Market Scope

Internet of Robotic Things Market , By Software

Remote Monitoring Systems

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Data Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Security Solutions

Internet of Robotic Things Market , By Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Internet of Robotic Things Market,By Components

Control Systems

Sensors

Power Sources

Actuators

Others

Internet of Robotic Things Market,By Platforms

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

Device Management Platform

Internet of Robotic Things Market , By Applications

Service Robots

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Internet of Robotic Things Market ,Key Players operating in the market:

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka Ag

Irobot Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electric Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Com, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Google Inc.

Bluefin Robotics Corporation.

Samsung Electronics Co.

Abb Ltd.

Aethon Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honda Motors Co. Ltd.

Geckosystems Intl. Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Cisco Systems, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Internet of Robotic Things Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Internet of Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Internet of Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Internet of Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Internet of Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Internet of Robotic Things by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

