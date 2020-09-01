Europe IoT Security Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Security Type, Device Size, Solution, Services, Application, Power Source, and Geography

Europe IoT Security Market report focuses on the growth of IoT security in Europe. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the present and future trends along with an in-depth analysis of the past factors that seems to have affected the present transition of the IoT security across different industries.

This report takes into consideration the detailed breakdown of information collected through the primary and secondary sources. It encompasses, the Europe IoT Security Market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), size, impacts, and trends for the IoT security market in Europe. The report further attempts to amalgamate the product innovations made by companies through an exhaustive analysis of key players as well. A detailed description considering the past trends, future trends, and impact analysis through the help of industry journals, technological directories and databases are also considered within the scope of the report.

Europe IoT Security Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The internet of things (IoT) as an advanced and growing technology has revolutionize the way people live, across sectors ranging from transportation to healthcare, from entertainment to government aides and services. The growth in the number of connected devices along with the growth speed has presented various challenges with respect to security and freedom. With the battle on for developing policies, standards, and governance shaping the development without stifling innovation, it is a matter of time before IoT affect the personal human rights if the proper action is not taken. There is a huge concern about consumer privacy, security, and safety risks associated with IoT, along with the potential of compromised, networked devices that are being used for launching large-scale DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks.

There has been a steady growth in the number of devices that are connected to the internet. The UK government recently conducted a review for understanding the security burden positioned on consumers for buying, installing, maintaining, and disposing IoT products. The UK government is working as well as on developing secure by design guidelines for establishing incentives or levers to gain traction with the industry.

Much of the increase in IoT communication comes usually from computing devices and embedded sensor systems that are used in industrial machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. It typically comprises of smart energy grids, home and building automation, vehicle to vehicle communication along with wearable computing devices. The biggest problem lies in the idea of networking appliances and other objects that are comparatively new, and where the security has not always been reflected in product design making it a major challenge for the Europe IoT Security Market growth. IoT products are sold with old or unpatched embedded operating systems and software which does not have proper security parameters thereby increasing security risks of the users.

The cloud security held prevalence over other segments as more companies started believing in the concept in the artificial intelligence to be at par with the user’s demand and competitors. The growth and development of the cyber space made cloud security a necessity along with monitoring one of the fastest growth for the Europe IoT Security Market.

The Europe is one of the major markets for IoT Security globally where Germany, UK and Russia are some of the major regions profiled under this report. The vitality of this market lies in its dominance across sustainable and well-established economies. Strong R&D activities along with upsurge in the IoT analytics division are certain key factors to boost the market growth of Europe IoT Security Market.

Some of the key players of the Europe IoT Security market include:

• Prosyn

• BT

• PWC

• Clearswift

• SentryBay

• Sophos

• Becrypt

• Intruder

• Assuria

• Silobreaker

• BAE

• Citicus

• CGI

• Comarch

• NXP Semiconductors

• Tio Toys

• Filisia Interfaces

• Mime Industries

• SamLabs

• Microbit Foundation

• Ding

• Pillow Talk

• NCube

• Thingtrax

• Doordeck

• OpenTRV

• CupClub

• Ignius

Key Highlights:

• Europe IoT Security Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Europe IoT Security market

• IoT Security market segmentation on the basis of security type, device size, solution, services, application, power source, and geography.

• IoT Security market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• IoT Security market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Europe IoT Security Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe IoT Security market based on security type, device size, solution, services, application, power source, and geography.

Europe IoT Security Market, By Security Type:

• Cloud security

• Network security

• Endpoint security

• Application security

Europe IoT Security Market, By Device Size:

• Class 0

• Class 1

• Class 2

Europe IoT Security Market, By Solution:

• Data encryption & tokenization

• Identify access management

• Devices authentication & management

• Intrusion detection system

• Secure software & firmware update

• PKI lifecycle management

• Secure communication

• Security analytics

• Distributed denial of service protection

Europe IoT Security Market, By Service:

• Managed services

• Professional Services

Europe IoT Security Market, By Applications:

• Smart Energy & Utilities

• Smart Manufacturing

• Consumer Logistics

• Connected Healthcare

• Connected Wearable’s

• Connected Vehicles

• Smart Government & Defense

• Smart Retail

Europe IoT Security Market, By Power Source:

• Battery Powered

• Continuous Powered

Europe IoT Security Market, By Geography:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of UK IoT Security market

• Breakdown of Germany IoT Security market

• Breakdown of Italy IoT Security market

• Breakdown of Russia IoT Security market

• Breakdown of France IoT Security market

• Breakdown of Spain IoT Security market

• Breakdown of Others IoT Security market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Europe IoT Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Europe IoT Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Europe IoT Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Europe IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Europe IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Europe IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Europe IoT Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe IoT Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Europe IoT Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Europe IoT Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Europe IoT Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

