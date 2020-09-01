Internet Robotic Things Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Internet Robotic Things Market Europe has seen radical changes owing to numerous factors that have helped in its growth in the Europe market. Internet Robotic Things Market Europe is ‘robot(s) connected as a thing’ in IoT technology which establishes connections with other things over the Internet. IoRT is smart robots that are integrated through the Internet for performing professional processes or personal activities such as manufacturing process and monitoring of elderly activities. The robot is integrated as an entity within the IoT infrastructure thereby helping in connections between different entities using varied communication protocols. Growing e-commerce industry and increasing application areas owing to the integration of robots with various technologies is boosting the Internet of robotic things usage. They are intelligent devices that assist in monitoring events and controlling objects in the physical world by gathering sensor data from a variety of sources to determine the course of action.

The major driving factors Internet Robotic Things Market Europe include high-speed data connectivity and seamless web connectivity. Increase in the usage of digitalization, elderly population, e-commerce smart devices, automation in a manufacturing process, the rise in availability of broadband infrastructure and urbanization are also contributing to the growth of Europe internet of robotics things market. However, lack of awareness of Internet of robotics technology, the high cost of R&D activities and complexity within new product development are some of the factors hindering the growth of Europe Internet of robotic things market. Growing requirements for various access and control over robotics technology devices across industries verticals and rising adoption of industrial robots by small and medium enterprises is further expected to create an opportunity for vendors operating in Internet Robotic Things Market Europe.

In various IoRT applications, the use of mobile robots’ teams brings many advantages over one powerful IoRT robot. As a matter of fact, a team of robots accomplish tasks more efficiently and more reliable than a single robot. To carry out cooperative tasks, IoRT team members need to communicate with each other, often via a wireless link. Maintaining communication among multiple mobile IoRT robots is becoming a major issue. Many approaches are specially designed to maintain the connectivity of multi-robot and multi-agent systems. These approaches are classified into two groups i.e. (i) local and (ii) global connectivity maintenance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Internet Robotic Things Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Internet Robotic Things Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Internet Robotic Things Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Internet Robotic Things Market make the report investor’s guide.

Internet Robotic Things Market Scope

• Software:

o Remote Monitoring Systems

o Real-Time Streaming Analytics

o Data Management

o Network Bandwidth Management

o Security Solutions

Internet Robotic Things Market Europe,Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Components:

o Control Systems

o Sensors

o Power Sources

o Actuators

o Others

Internet Robotic Things Market Europe, Platforms

o Application Management Platform

o Network Management Platform

o Device Management Platform

Internet Robotic Things Market Europe, Applications

o Service Robots

o Collaborative Industrial Robots

Internet Robotic Things Market Europe Key Players operating in the market:

• Honda Motors Co. Ltd.

• Geckosystems Intl. Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Kuka Ag

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Bluefin Robotics Corporation

• Abb Ltd.

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Amazon.Com, Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Samsung Electric Co. Ltd.

• Aethon Inc.

• Irobot Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Google Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Internet Robotic Things Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Internet Robotic Things Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Internet Robotic Things Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Internet Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Internet Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Internet Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Internet Robotic Things Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Internet Robotic Things by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Internet Robotic Things Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Internet Robotic Things Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Internet Robotic Things Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

