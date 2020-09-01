North America IoT in Smart Cities Market – US will account for higher market share by region driven by economic and technological development along with higher usage of smart devices that is boosting the IoT in Smart Cities market – North America Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around XX% and will exceed over XX billion by 2026.

North America IoT in smart cities market growth is principally driven by economic development, reduction in technological barriers, and growth of environmentally sustainable options for smart living. Worldwide, there has been a surge in urban population that has also affected the environment. Presently, government bodies and agencies all over the world are working on building planned smart cities that will have the best infrastructure facilities along with being connected through internet. The advent of IoT across different devices in homes and their connection with the smartphones have enabled more users to be connected via IoT.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Region

North America have remained one of the major regions for the IoT implementation globally and also for the smart cities. With more than 66% of cities investing in smart city technology, U.S. urban centers need to address the escalating demands of present and many future inhabitants living, working, and interacting with each other. More number of cities are looking at various ways to become smarter and flexible in responding to citizens’ needs. For doing this, they are looking at the Internet of Things or IoT. IoT smart cities technology have allowed the pioneering intelligence and flexibility necessary to make cities use resources more efficiently ranging from air quality and water to transportation, energy as well as communication systems.

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Platform

The IoT programs through the complete device lifecycle; allow real-time visibility into enhanced device performance and traffic patterns. This enables cost controls as well through flexible alerts and alarms. These enhanced capabilities result in greater operational efficiency, and higher levels of automation at a much lower cost. With real-time recording of both usage and costs, it is the connectivity analytics that optimize IoT / M2M deployments by providing better visibility. It includes insight, alerts, and actionable information regarding device usage, performance, as well as costs. The connectivity analytics enable proactive identification of different usage and billing issues; having differential access to connectivity data. The IoT connectivity platforms deliver remote diagnosis and support along with a single dashboard for in-depth visibility.

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Solution

The data management solutions along with location analytics solution have huge demand and present immense growth opportunity for future as well. The high amount of data crunching across different enterprises have made the management of data a necessity for long-term sustainability. Nowadays, big data analytics have a major part to play in the growth of business and to stay at par with the competitors. Data management solutions are being given to make sure about the correct storage and usage of data for future usage by the company.

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Application

The implementation of IoT in the transportation and building automation sector have become a necessity with companies focusing more towards the customer enhanced experience. There has been a lot of changes within the management structure of the smart city planning, but the management programs related to IoT have remained a priority for the government agencies as well as the planners to deliver a world-class experience to the customers who are investing on building a smart home.

North America IoT in Smart Cities Market Overview, By Market Players

Stabilizing the technological outburst through usage of devices along with securing or protecting the confidential data of the users without affecting the services are some of the key undertakings by the key players in the IoT in smart cities market. Some of the companies operating in IoT in Smart Cities market are SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric Software, LLC, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, OceanIT, Intelliment Technologies, ESCRYPT, Emu Analytics, eSecurity Planet, Trustwave, Comarch, Darktrace, Auro Enterprise Public Cloud, CISCO, IoT ONE.

Market Segmentation

•North America IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Technology

o Satellite Network

 RFID

 NFC

o Cellular Network

 NFC

 Wi-Fi

 Others

•North America IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Solution

o Real-time Streaming Analytics

o Location Analytics

o Network Security

o Data Management

o Network Bandwidth Management

o Application Security

o Remote Monitoring System

• North America IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Platform

o Device Management Platform

o Application Management Platform

o Connectivity Management Platform

•North America IoT in Smart Cities Market, By Application

o Transportation

o Building Automation

o Infrastructure Management

o Energy Management

o Intelligent Cities Services

o High-Tech Products

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Billion)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

