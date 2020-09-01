Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by Capacity, by Vertical and Geography

Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market was valued US$ 6.51 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Driving factor of the scroll and absorption chillers market is the increasing awareness regarding the need for energy conservation, so making initiatives to develop energy-efficient scroll and absorption chillers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising electricity costs and shortfalls of electricity are the major factors that are driving the market. Numerous industries such as chemicals, printing, & plastic are prioritizing chiller optimization as their main goal, due to the low maintenance costs, low electric energy use, eligibility for electric utility rebate, and others, such factors are expected to remain moderately important during the forecast period. The <100 KW-capacity-based scroll & absorption chillers to gain maximum traction over the forecast period.

There is a huge market for scroll & absorption chillers market of less than 100 KW capacity, due to the wide scope of applications. These chillers are mainly scrolled chillers and are generally being used in small applications where a capacity range of up to 100 KW is required. The market is continuously rising for chillers is as of their increasing usage in various small industries such as commercial complexes, refrigeration purposes, construction industry, and so on for fulfilling the cooling requirement.

Commercial vertical leading the scroll & absorption chillers market. The market for scroll & absorption chillers was led by the hospital application in 2018 because of the increasing medical & pharmaceutical industry in the region and the increased governmental investments in the healthcare sector. The market for the institutions and commercial buildings application is expected to grow at a positive rate between 2018 and 2027.

Asia-Pacific region dominating the global scroll & absorption chillers market. Additionally, the increasing capacities of nuclear, geothermal, and solar power plants in Asia-Pacific are driving the demand for chillers in the region. Europe held the second-largest market share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of between 2018 and 2026. This growth is supported by the increasing commercial building & construction industry, resulting in increased deployments of heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems.

Key players operating in the global scroll & absorption chillers market, Johnson Controls Inc., Trane, Inc., Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., Yazaki Energy Systems, Inc., Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Robur Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Thermax, Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Century Corporation, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd., MIDEA Group Co., Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by Product

• Scroll Chiller

• Absorption Chiller

Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by Capacity

• 701 kW

Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by Vertical

• Industrial

• Commercial

Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• Trane, Inc.

• Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.

• Yazaki Energy Systems, Inc.

• Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

• Robur Group

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Thermax, Ltd.

• Carrier Corporation

• Century Corporation

• Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

• MIDEA Group Co., Ltd

