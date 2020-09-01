Cables and Accessories Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Voltage, Installation, End-User and Geography

Cables & Accessories Market is expected to reach 194.95 billion by 2026 from XX billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



Rising need for renewing existing power transmission infrastructure in developed countries will lead to raising the demand for cables and accessories market. Increase in power capability globally, offshore wind policies in developing countries, replacement of standard grids by ‘Smart Grids’ and up gradation of infrastructure further propels the market growth. However, Lack of financial assistance and poor planning of the projects may hamper the market growth.

Overhead cables and accessories dominated the market in 2017. Overhead cables and accessories are cost-effective and suitable to install making it more preferred in the entire market. Driven by the capability to meet increasing power demand and growth in rural electrification in the developing countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, this segment is expected witness decent growth during the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead cables and accessories market. Increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, as well as rising government mandates to achieve sustainable goals, is likely to drive the market during the forecast period in the region. Increasing power demand in countries such as India would require massive addition to the installed power generating capacity and development of adequate infrastructure. North America will grow at 8% in 2017.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding cables & accessories market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in cables & accessories market.

The Scope of the Cables and Accessories Market Report:

Cables & Accessories Market, By Voltage

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Cables & Accessories Market, By End-User

• Industrial

• Renewable

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Installation

• Overhead Cables & Accessories

• Underground Cables & Accessories

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Cables & Accessories Market Are:

• Prysmian

• NKT Cables

• Nexans

• General Cable

• ABB

• Sumitomo

• Dubai Cable

• Tele-Fonika

• LS Cable

• Southwire

• Furukawa

