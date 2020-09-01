Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Operation and Region

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Tn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period.



The paradigm shift from crude oil towards natural gas across the end users will propel the global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market size. Higher efficiency and less carbon footprint are some of the key parameters of natural gas which will boost product penetration across electricity generating stations. In 2017, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas accounted for over 33% of the total electricity generation at utility scale facilities in 2016.

Increasing discoveries of the unconventional reserves including shale together with the vast untapped potential of existing reservoirs will boost the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market share. Developing economies are gradually focusing on the expansion of E&P activities in shale resources to balance the energy intake that will further have a positive impact on the overall market growth of the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market. For example, in 2016, China Geological Survey (CGS) reported the discovery of 13.54 trillion cubic meters of shale reserves in Guizhou province.

There is an exponential upsurge in the energy demand because of robust industrialization and urbanization that will further augment the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market growth. A growing need for developing the existing pipeline network to suffice the rising energy demand will positively impact the overall industry of gas pipelines. In 2017, the UK Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published that the annual natural gas consumption exceeded 46.32 bcm in 2016.

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is majorly segmented by the application, operation, and region. Based on the applications segment, onshore is expected to dominate the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market in 2017. Increasing emphasis to enlarge the land conduits along with the renovation of the existing network will propel the industry growth. In 2017, an Australian energy infrastructure company Jemena was selected by the Northern Territory Government to construct and operate a 622-km pipeline stretch worth around USD 634 million. The issued project has an objective to initiate the flow by late 2018.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure can be also segmented based on operations where the transmission segment held the highest market share. A growing need for bolstering the interstates and international trade along with the reduction in reliance on existing lines that are outdated will drive the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market. In 2016, the GRTgaz and Fluxys Belgium introduced a new transmission network in Pitgam to create an integrated gas grid. The facilities are dedicated to transferring up to an additional capacity of 8 cm per year between French and Belgian stations.

North America held the highest market in 2017 among other regions for the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market where the U.S. held a significant market share in terms of application. Refurbishment of long-standing conduit systems along with an increase in gas connected users will augment the business landscape. In 2016, the EIA reported that national pipeline exports to Mexico have increased substantially over the last few years. It also projected that the cross-border transport capacity which stands at 7.3 bcf per day will double within 3 years.

Key player across the gas pipeline infrastructure industry are Enbridge, Europipe, Saipem, Gazprom, APA Group, and CRC Evans Pipeline. Major players are progressively adopting different strategies including joint ventures and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their global penetration. In November 2016, Saipem entered into a long-term engineering, procurement, installation, construction (EPIC) agreement offered by Saudi Aramco until 2021. The contract includes the company to design, install and laying of pipelines, umbilicals and subsea cables along with other O&G activities with an aim to establish the Saipem’s footprint in the Middle East region.

