Global Biomass Boiler Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Feedstock Type, Product Type, Application, End User, and Region

Global Biomass Boiler Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.20 % during a forecast period.



Global Biomass Boiler Market Definition:

The Biomass boilers have similar properties of oil or gas boiler, which is used to regulate the amount of fuel delivered to the burner to match the heat requirement on the boiler. The Wind, solar and biomass are experiencing strong market growth across the globe. Among these, biomass is used to efficiently produce both power, heat and liquid fuels. Currently, boilers are widely used in the Heat-only applications and combined heat and power (CHP) applications. The global biomass boiler market is experiencing significant growth because of their low carbon residential, commercial and industrial.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Biomass Boiler Market Dynamics:

An Implementation of boiler standards across region during the forecast period is expected to boost high investments in the global biomass boiler market. The regulatory framework and government support in the form of subsidies and tax reimbursements to power generation projects across the globe with the usage of the cleaner sources of energy are also expected to drive the global biomass boiler market.

Additionally, several government policies regarding with the usages of renewables energy are stepping forward toward the elimination of the carbon emission levels is expected to boost the market growth. The Austrian biomass boiler technology is an example of how technological advances can be driven by supervisory requirements and incentives. For instance, the government has increasingly constricted efficiency and emissions standards, which stimulated innovation in the biomass boiler technology. Austrian boiler key players are focusing on the standards by developing equipment with high efficiency and ultra-low emissions, which positioned Austria’s small scale biomass boiler industry in a prime position. It helps to capture a global leadership position and create more than 3,000 manufacturing jobs in the process across the country.

However, despite the number of benefits of the biomass system, there are some concerns over local environmental, which can impacts negatively because of the atmospheric emissions from biomass systems. It can adversely affect local air quality and human health, which is expected to hamper the growth in the market. Additionally, the control of biomass boilers is complex and substantially more intricate over the control of a gas or oil-fired heating system, which also limiting the growth in the market.

Global Biomass Boiler Market Segment Insight:

Wood biomass is popular among the feedstock type, which is widely used in the biomass boiler because of its ease of availability and low cost. The wood biomass includes any part of the tree. Wood is a renewable resource like solar, water or wind power, which offering a sustainable and reliable energy resource. The wood biomass has become a significant source of renewable energy. Wood fuel is massive and contains more volatile ingredients over coal ingredients, which increasing the need for less expensive stoves and boilers for its combustion. Currently, the new style biomass stoves are capable of burning an extensive range and diversity of wood biomass for heat energy.

The industrial boilers are commonly used to form process steam, which helps to provide heating and cooling, and generate electricity. The boilers are using biomass fuels as a substitute to fossil fuels like natural gas, coal, and fuel oil. Biomass-fired boilers are used at the time of an adequate source of biomass fuels exists in the manufacturing industry.

Heating application is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global biomass boiler market. Biomass boilers have undergone massive developments towards highly efficient, clean and user-friendly systems, which are preferring for heating among consumers. Policy makers have assisted to trigger technological developments in a different direction towards modern biomass heating systems.

Region-wise, Europe region held the dominant position in the global Biomass Boiler Market and it is projected to be continue its dominant position during the forecast period. The stable support offered by the regional government contributed to a well-developed biomass boiler market. The Europe region is predicted to witness significant growth because of the strict regulations taken by government concerning greenhouse gas emission. Additionally, implementation of government schemes like renewable heating incentives (RHI) to lower down the usage of fossil fuels is also expected to boost the growth of biomass boiler market in Europe region.

Some of the key players in the market are usage different levels of sophistication for the designation of the control systems for their biomass boilers. Additionally, boiler manufacturers are participating in the project, which will contribute towards the design by providing specifications essential for successful commercialization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Biomass Boiler Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Biomass Boiler Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Biomass Boiler Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biomass Boiler Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Biomass Boiler Market

Global Biomass Boiler Market, By Feedstock Type

• Woody Biomass

• Agriculture & Forest Residues

• Biogas & Energy Crops

• Urban Residues

• Others (including Landfill Gas)

Global Biomass Boiler Market, By Product Type

• Stoker Boilers

• Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers

• Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers

Global Biomass Boiler Market, By Application

• Heating

• Power Generation

Global Biomass Boiler Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Biomass Boiler Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Biomass Boiler Market

• ETA Heiztechnik GmbH

• Thermax Ltd.

• Energy Innovations (UK) Ltd

• Schmid energy solutions

• VAS Energy Systems International GmbH

• Wellons, Inc.

• Wood Energy

• The Babcock & Wilcox Company

• Advanced Recycling Equipment, Inc.

• Nexterra Systems Corp.

• Leroux and Lotz Technologies

• LAMBION Energy Solutions GmbH

• Mawera

• Kohlbach Group

• Lin-Ka Maskinfabrik A/S

• Alstom SA

• Baxi Group Limited

• Jernforsen Energi System AB

• Justsen Energiteknik A/S

• Ecovision Systems Limited

• Foster Wheeler AG

• Garioni Naval SpA

• Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.

• Polytechnik Austria

• RENTECH Boiler Systems, Inc.

