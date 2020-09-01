Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, by Geography

Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The major factor behind the growth of global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology is the enhancement of breakdown voltage of Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology. Minimized energy losses is also the key driver of the global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology market. In addition GAAFET also has high efficiency, improved durability, and it supports high input impudence, which in turn fuels the market growth. High fabrication cost restricts the market growth. However, performance issues like current leakage and breakdown limiting the growth of market. Increase in demand for consumer electronic are estimated to provide huge opportunities for the Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Gate-all-around FET (GAAFET) is a device in which a gate is placed on all four sides of the channel. It is a silicon nanowire with a gate going around it. In some cases, the gate-all-around FET have InGaAs or other III-V materials in the channels.

In deep sub-micron establishment GAAFET structure has very good performance. The effect of the additional gate in GAA structure accounts for the enhanced performance of the device by providing better gate control over the channel. As seen from DIBL and SS parameters, GAAFET is robust to Short Channel Effects and can replace the Fin structure in future nodes. The ON to OFF current ratio of the cylindrical channel GAAFET is approximately five times better than that of the square channel GAAFET which proves that the cylindrical shape of the channel can further improve the performance of GAAFET making it ideal GAA structure from performance point of view and for power efficient portable devices.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, increased focus on power transmission, renewable energy, and adoption of GAAFET in electric vehicles drive GAAFET technology market. Moreover, increasing IT expenditures in several countries including China, Japan, India, and South Korea to cater to end-user storage needs have fuelled the GAAFET market growth. Europe is estimated to hold the second largest share of the global GAAFET market. Presence of major players in the Europe regions and high investments in the research and development activities are expected to drive the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, End User and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market

Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market, By Type

• Type I

• Type II

Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market, By Application

• Energy & Power

• Consumer Electronics

• Inverter & UPS

• Industrial System

• Others

Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Gate-All-Around FET (GAAFET) Technology Market

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Fairchild Semiconductor.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Digi-Key Electronics

• Toshiba Corporation

• IXYS Corporation

• Power Integration

• STMicroelectronics

• NXP semiconductors

• ABB Group

