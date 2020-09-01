Global Industrial Gearbox Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Design, End User and Geography

Global Industrial Gearbox Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An industrial gearbox is an encircled system that diffuses mechanical energy to an output device. Gearboxes can adjust their speed, torque, and other qualities to adapt the energy into a useable format. Gearboxes are used in different devices, for a broad range of purposes. These gears can slow the rate of revolution to upsurge torque and speed.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Helical gearboxes segment is expected to hold large market share in the global industrial gearbox market. These gearboxes are used in a wide range of applications includes rolling mills, blowers, monorail system, overhead conveyors, and turbines. These gearboxes are also used in an application in end-user industries such as material handling, chemical, and power industry. The Global Wind Energy Council has expected installation of nearly more than 300 GW of wind power during the forecast period. A huge number of installations are planned to be across the globe. The increasing installation of wind turbines will initiate the growth of industrial gearboxes.

The helical gearbox is less power consumption and is compact in size. These gearboxes are used for a broad range of industrial applications, specifically in heavy-duty operations. The helical gearbox is becoming popular in the structure of plastics, cement, rubber, and another heavy industrial sector. These gearboxes are very useful in all low power applications includes crushers, extruders, coolers, and conveyors.

The helical gearbox is exclusive in that it is immobile at an angle which, when in motion, empowers more tines to interrelate in the same direction. This delivers constant contact for a specific period of time. Extruder helical gearboxes are used when turning stiffness essentials to be exploited and in low-noise applications. Extrusion gearboxes are also used in the plastics industry and in machines, which require high mechanical power.

The wind power segment is expected to share substantial growth in the global industrial gearbox market.

The wind generation capacity is perceiving widespread growth owing to the decreasing cost of components used in wind turbines. The price of wind turbine gearboxes is waning steadily owing to factors includes developing designs, optimization in raw material and supply chain, the presence of new key players, and superior economies of scale, which turns to increase demand for gearboxes. The decreasing cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation will provide adhesion to the growth of the industrial gearbox market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a leading position in the global industrial gearbox market. The region holds the large market share across the globe as the developing countries such as China and Japan are among the largest manufacturing nations in the world. Additionally, the estimated installation of wind power and increasing automation in the manufacturing industries in this region is booming of the industrial gearbox market. Growing ongoing investments by the government and the private organizations in the end-user industries such as material handling, wind power, construction, and metal and mining sectors are propelling the growth in the industrial gearbox market. Developing economies of this region are constantly focusing on investment in the manufacturing sector with industrial automation is expected to boost industrial gearbox market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the industrial gearbox market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global industrial gearbox market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Global Industrial Gearbox Market Scope:

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Type:

• Planetary

• Helical

• Bevel

• Spur

• Worm

• Other

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Design:

• Parallel axis

• Angular axis

• Others

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By End User:

• Wind Power

• Food & Beverage

• Marine

• Material Handling

• Metals & Mining

• Power Generation

• Recreational Vehicle

• Cement & Aggregates

• Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

• Construction

• Transportation Industry

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Others

Global Industrial Gearbox Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Industrial Gearbox Market:

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Watt Drive Weg Group.

• Sew-Eurodrive

• GKN Off-Highway Powertrain

• ABB

• Bauer Gear Motor

• Bondioli & Pavesi

• Dana Brevini

• Comer Industries

• Elecon Engineering

• China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A

• GearTech, Inc.

• Klingelnberg GmbH, Inc

• Essential Power Transmission Pvt. Ltd.

• Griffin Gear Inc.

• Precipart Corporation

• Cleveland Gear Company

• NORD drivesystems Pvt. Ltd.

• Allied Precision Gears Inc.

• Renold Plc,

• Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation

