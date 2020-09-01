Global Rotary Rakes Market:Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, and Region

Global Rotary Rakes Market was valued at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 207.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.69% during a forecast period.Global Rotary Rakes Market, by Product TypeBased on the product type, multi-rotor rotary rakes segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market owing to it has features such as the high rate of work, high flexibility, reduce maintenance cost, easy to operate, and excellent quality of work.

Rising demand for forages is estimated to boost the rotary rakes market, as rotary rakes have a significant influence on the quality of the forage. Growing production of dairy farming is also fuelling the market growth in positive growth. Various countries are planning for rising production capabilities of dairy farming, which is a growing demand for rotary rakes. In addition, various bodies of governments are concentrating on increasing the domestic production of hay, as well as government agencies providing funds to farmers, rising economies, growing demand for high-quality forages, increasing technological advancements, and the rising requirement for rotary rake for reducing the loss of crop are another driving factors of the market.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for agricultural machinery from domestic as well as international dealers in this region. The growing need for haying machinery to improve productivity and easy process of chores are dominating the market of rotary rakes in agricultural fields. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period due economy is growing in developing countries of this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Rotary Rakes Market areAGCO, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, KUBOTA, KUHN, Kubota, Abimac Srl, Acma srl, Agrimerin Agricultural Machinery, Agrozenit Farm Equipment, Pequea, Kverneland, Sulky, BAUER, Lemken, Hebei Wotian, Xinjiang Machinery, and POTTINGER.

The Scope of the Report for Rotary Rakes Market

Global Rotary Rakes Market, by Product Type

• Multi-Rotor Rotary Rakes

• Single Rotor Rotary Rakes

Global Rotary Rakes Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Rotary Rakes Market

• AGCO

• CNH Industrial

• Deere & Company

• KUBOTA

• KUHN

• POTTINGER

• Pequea

• Kverneland

• Sulky

• BAUER

• Lemken

• Hebei Wotian

• Xinjiang Machinery

• Abimac Srl

• Acma srl

• Agrimerin Agricultural Machinery

• Agrozenit Farm Equipment

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rotary Rakes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rotary Rakes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rotary Rakes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rotary Rakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rotary Rakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rotary Rakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rotary Rakes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rotary Rakes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rotary Rakes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rotary Rakes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rotary Rakes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

