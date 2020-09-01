Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEB) are conventional semi-compliant angioplasty balloons coated with an anti-proliferative drug, which is released into vessel wall during inflation of the balloon, generally at nominal pressures with a precise minimal inflation time. Drug eluting balloon plays an important role in modern healthcare, as it delivers medication and prevents neointimal hyperplasia.

Increasing occurrence of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 17.9 Mn people die, every year caused by coronary heart disease across the globe. Besides, increasing the prevalence of diabetes is another factor expected to further fuel the growth of the drug eluting balloon market over the forecast period. For instance, according to WHO, in October 2018 reported over 1.6 Mn deaths are registered, which are caused by diabetes across globe.

Furthermore, rising manufacturer’s inclination towards acquisition strategies to develop innovative products and expand their product portfolio is another factor expected to boost the growth of the drug eluting balloon market over the forecast period. Also, the presence of major players operating in the drug eluting balloon market, such as Medtronic, Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation and increasing R&D activities for drug eluting balloon is another factor, expected to boost the growth of the drug eluting balloon market in a certain extent.

However, adverse effects such as lumen enlargement and coronary artery lesions are expected to restrain the growth of the global drug eluting balloon market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Abbott Laboratory recalled three balloon catheters due to problems faced while removing balloon sheath, which caused 19 incidences of injury and 1 death.

According to the product type segments, the peripheral drug eluting balloon segment is expected to dominate in the drug eluting balloon market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, also on account of increasing use of drug eluting balloon for treatment of peripheral artery diseases.

Region-wise, the drug eluting balloon market in North America is expected to leading in the global drug eluting balloon market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, thanks to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity across several countries in the region over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By Product Type

• Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon

• Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon

• Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By Technology

• Paccocath

• FreePac

• TransPax

• EnduraCoat

• Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By End-user

• Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• CATH Laboratories

• Others

Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical Incorporated

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Opto Circuits (India) Limited

• Terumo Corporation

• Surmodics, Inc.

• Biotronik, Inc.

