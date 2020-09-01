Global Medical Imaging Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Medical Imaging Market was valued US$ 75.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Increasing demand for portable imaging equipment, technological advances, growing medical knowledge, increasing demand for remote diagnostics technologies are driving factors behind the growth of this medical imaging market. Deteriorating physical activity, increasing chronic diseases coupled with the quickly aging population, and raising awareness for early diagnosis of illness are the factors supporting the growth of the market.

Market is expected to grow rapidly in Asia-Pacific regions and other developing nations owing to high population and lack of basic healthcare. Governments of such nations are heavily investing in improving the healthcare system which will boost the growth of the market. Manufacturers in the market are increasingly trying to reduce the size of the equipment and cut the manufacturing cost to stimulate sales revenue in the medical imaging market.

Technological advancements in medical imaging devices, rising incidences of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly aging population, increase in number of medical imaging procedures, and rising awareness for early diagnosis of clinical disorders are the key factors that are expected to boost the diagnostic imaging market growth. Furthermore, untapped diagnostic imaging market in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region is also expected to accelerate the overall market growth during the forecast period. Shortage of helium, high cost of imaging modalities and unfavorable reimbursement scenario in emerging countries may limit market growth, but the increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets will continue to boost demand for diagnostic imaging devices.

Improved X-ray qualities, development of innovative technologies such as 3D and 4D imaging have fuelled the growth of the market. Developing nations are accounting for the highest CAGR in the forecast period. For example, China is heavily investing in improving its healthcare system by incorporating new medical imaging technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Medical Imaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Medical Imaging market.

Scope of Medical Imaging Market :

This research report segments the Medical Imaging market based on product type, end-user, equipment size, application, and geography:

Medical Imaging Market, By Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging

• CT Scanners

• Mammography

• Elastography

• Thermography

Medical Imaging Market, by Application:

• Medical Imaging in radiology

• Medical Imaging in cardiology

• Medical Imaging in neurology

• Medical Imaging in orthopaedic illnesses

• Medical Imaging in gynaecology

• Medical Imaging in urology

Medical Imaging Market, by Equipment Size:

• Bulky-Stationary-cart wheel based medical imaging equipment

• handheld or portable

Medical Imaging Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Medical Imaging Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Fujifilm

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Boston Scientific

• Hitachi Medical

• Medtronic

• Toshiba Medical Systems

• Samsung Medison

• Shimadzu Corporation

• AGFA Healthcare

• Carestream Health

• Konica Minolta

• Analogic Corporation

• Esaote SpA

• Mindray Medical International

• Zhuhai Carelife Medical Technology

• Cardinal Health

• Acclarent

• Fresenius Medical Care

