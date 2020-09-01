Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Drivers and Restrains:

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mostly affects the joints along with articular tissues and extra articular organs such as hands, wrists, elbows, knees, and ankles. The rheumatoid arthritis also disturbs the cardiac and respiratory system. It is known as a systemic disease. It commonly affects almost XX% of the geriatric population. It mostly onsets during middle age, and women are affected XX times as frequently as men. As there is no permanent cure for RA, the goals of the treatment are to decrease pain, reduce inflammation, prevent bone deformity, and improve a person’s whole body function. Several therapeutics and medication have been developed to relieve and treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in recent years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has driven by factors, which are rise in incidences of rheumatoid arthritis and upsurge in geriatric population. Additionally, transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease further impells the market growth. However, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars are restraining the market growth at global level. The developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the RA drugs market. Demand for development of newer and biotechnologically enhanced products such as biologics and biosimilar is rising worldwide, owing to the treatment efficiency of drugs. Hence, major players operating in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market are financing in research and development programs in order to develop novel drugs. Rise in investment in research and development programs by key players of the market is expected to boost the market significantly during the forecast period.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the drug type, the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has been segmented into Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and Biologic response modifiers (biologics). In term of revenue, the biologics segment held the dominant market share in 2018, owing to the considerably high cost of these medicine and the wide usage of drugs in severe rheumatoid disease. Biotechnological research and developments in rheumatoid arthritis drugs are likely to increase the biologic drugs segment growth in the near future. NSAIDs are mostly used for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on the distribution channel, the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has been segmented into Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy and Online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in number of hospitals and rise in preference of the geriatric patient population to undergo treatment at hospitals.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market in 2018 owing to the high rate of adoption of biologic drugs and high health care expenditure in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to Increase in the incidences of rheumatoid arthritis disease and increasing health care expenditure in the region. Moreover, low cost of manufacturing in China and India has resulted in the rise in the production facilities, attracting pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to Asia Pacific from across the world. Developed countries witnessed high rates of aging as compared to the developing countries. This is attributed to improved health care infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and advancement in health care facilities in these countries

A report covers the recent development for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market like Takeda Pharmaceuticals financed US$ XX Bn in research and development activities. According to a yearly report published by GlaxoSmithKline plc, the company partnered with more than 1,500 companies and other academic organizations across the world for the development of novel drugs.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. Manufacturers in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding rheumatoid arthritis drugs market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by drug type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, Drug type:

• Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

• Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

• Corticosteroids

• Biologic response modifiers (biologics)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, Major Players:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Novartis AG

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnsons Services, Inc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Celegene Corporations

• MedImmune, LLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Biogen Inc.

• Celltrion Inc.

• Janssen Biotech, Inc.

• Amgen, Inc.

• Eli Lily and company

