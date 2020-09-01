Global Newborn Screening Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Newborn Screening Market was valued US$ 609.67 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

An increasing prevalence of newborn diseases and technological advancements in newborn screening is fueling growth in the global newborn screening market. The growing incidence of fetal health-related abnormalities and government support towards newborn child health is also boosting the market growth. Growing neonatal population base and rising cases of congenital diseases in new-born is propelling the market growth.

The newborn screening market is segmented into the products, test type, technology, and region. In terms of products, the global newborn screening market is classified into new-born screening instruments, and new-born screening reagents & assay kits. Based on the test type, the global newborn screening market is divided into the hearing screen test, critical congenital heart disease test, and dry blood spot test. A further technology, global newborn screening market is split hearing screen technology, electrophoresis, tandem mass spectrometry, pulse Oximetry technology, DNA based assays, and enzymes & immunoassay. Based on regions, the global newborn screening market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The newborn screening market is mainly used for the detection & diagnosis of diseases that mainly occur in infants & newborn babies. Diseases in newborn babies generally include biotinidase deficiency, congenital hypothyroidism, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, congenital toxoplasmosis, cystic fibrosis, and homocystinuria. Screening is done within a few days of birth or before leaving the hospital and in some countries, there is a second screening done at 1-2 weeks of age.

In terms of product, the instruments market accounts for the largest share of the global products market, followed by reagents and assay kits. The new-born screening instruments are further sub-segmented into newborn disorder screening, newborn hearing screening, and Pulse Oximetry. The instruments segment is dominating the market owing to the wide usage of newborn screening devices across the globe, the increasing chromosomal abnormalities in infants, growing awareness in urbanized nations and a rising panel of newborn infections. Reagents & assay kits segment is expected to hold major revenue share, owing to increasing number of blood tests life conducted and blood samples stored for future use.

Based on test type, dry blood spot test is a major segment and it is majorly used for clinical & pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies, taking advantage of smaller sampling needs & simplified sample collection & handling. Dry blood spot test testing is a simple method of collecting, shipping and storing blood samples.

On the basis of region global newborn screening market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increased birth rate, government programs supporting newborn screening, increasing prevalence of diseases in newborn babies, and increasing prevalence of birth defects.

Key players operating in global newborn screening market are AB Sciex, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, PerkinElmer Inc, Trivitron Healthcare, Waters Corporation, and ZenTech S.A.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Newborn Screening Market market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Newborn Screening Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Newborn Screening Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Newborn Screening Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Newborn Screening Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Newborn Screening Market:

Global Newborn Screening Market, by Products:

• New-born screening instruments

• New-born screening Reagents & Assay kits

Global Newborn Screening Market, by Test Type:

• Hearing screen test

• Critical congenital heart disease Test

• Dry blood spot test

Global Newborn Screening Market, by Technology:

• Hearing screen technology

• Electrophoresis

• Tandem Mass Spectrometry

• Pulse Oximetry Technology

• DNA based assays

• Enzymes & Immunoassay

Global Newborn Screening Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Newborn Screening Market:

• AB Sciex

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

• Covidien PLC

• GE Healthcare

• Masimo Corporation

• Medtronic Inc

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Trivitron Healthcare

• Waters Corporation

• ZenTech S.A

