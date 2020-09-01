Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.05 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR XX % during a forecast period.



Global Tunnel Boring Machine MarketTunnel boring machines (TBM) are huge special machines used in the construction of tunnels for roads, pipelines and railways. A tunnel boring machine is a considerable set of composite equipment assembled to excavate a tunnel through a variety of soil and rock strata. These machines particularly used in the process of the tunnel, water conservancy project and mine.

Increasing demand for tunnel boring machines from mining, transportation, and public service and advantages offered by tunnel boring machines such as greater worker safety, and automated operation are expected to drive the tunnel boring machine market. However, the lack of skilled authorities to operate the machine and high costs associated with tunnel boring machines are major restraints in the market growth.

Moreover, the growing adoption of these machines in the mining industry is very useful and manufacturing technologies like tunnel-boring has advanced machines that are easy to assemble and transport.

Based on the machine type, the shielded segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The shield segment is generally used in the construction of subways, railways, and roads. Shield tunnel boring machine segment reduces the cost of coating the tunnel and makes them proper to use in a heavily industrial area.The hard rock ground TBM segment is dominated by XX% during the forecast period, owing to its applications in design and used to construct a high-scale tunnel projects for road and railway infrastructure.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the tunnel boring machine market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a significant marketplace for tunnel boring machines because of increased public spending on infrastructure and the fast development of road and rail networks in the region. Countries like China and Japan have the largest number of road tunnels in the field. China has the domain largest manufactures of tunnel boring machines. Furthermore, the growing expenditure on railway and road structure network in countries such as India and South Korea is estimated to provide growth prospects for the tunnel boring machine market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global tunnel boring machine market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global tunnel boring machine market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market By Machine Type

• Slurry TBM

• Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM

• Shielded

• Multi-Mode

• Others

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market By Product Type

• Soft Ground TBM

• Hard Rock Ground TBM

• Heterogenous Ground TBM

• Variable Ground TBM

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market By End-Users

• Road Transport

• Railway & Highway

• Municipal Engineering

• Railway Transport

• Metro & Transit

• Utilities

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Key players

• Herrenknecht AG

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Jim Technology Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Komatsu

• Terratec Ltd.

• Northern Heavy Industries Group Co.Ltd.

• SELI

• Xugong Kaigong

• STEC

• Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co.Ltd.

• Tianye Tolian

